Nike Air Max Shop

Air Max By You

Imagine the Air Max you want. Now, let’s make it real.

The Evolution of Air

An Animated Cultural History of Air Max

What was “in the Air” when these Air Max icons were created? See what you can spot.

1987: Air Max 1

Inspired by the open architecture of Paris, Nike Designer Tinker Hatfield cut a small window into the Air Max 1’s midsole, making Nike Air visible for the first time.

1990: Air Max 90

With its stand-out side panel, the AM90 was a revolution of its own. Its original “Infrared” colorway still creates a sensation with every reissue.

1991: Air Max 180

Its Max Air unit wasn’t just bigger—it also wrapped all the way under the shoe. A clean, sleek design helped draw the eye straight to that 180°Air cushioning.

1995: Air Max 95

Our designers took inspiration from the earth’s layers for the 95’s sculptured look. This Air Max shoe was also the first to add a second visible NikeAir unit at the front foot.

1997: Air Max 97

The first Air Max shoe with full-length Nike Air cushioning, the 97 looks incredibly futuristic. But our designers actually took their inspiration from the natural beauty of ripples in water.

1998: Air Max Plus

Splitting the Nike Air unit into different sections allowed us to fine-tune each one—a technology we called Tuned Air. The debut colorway took its look from tropical skies and swaying palms.

2006: Air Max 360

With the Air Max 360 shoe, we achieved our first no-foam design—it’s Max Air cushioning, and nothing but. This breakthrough would kick off a new era of Air Max technology.

2015: Nike Air VaporMax

With only a thin film separating your foot from the cushion, this shoe is the closest you can get to walking on air. Nike Air VaporMax is fast, flexible and impossible to miss.

2018: Air Max 270

That mighty heel unit—visible for a full 270°—makes it one of the boldest statements in the history of Air Max. A lightweight formfitting upper makes it one of the most comfortable.

2019: Air Max 720

The newest member of the Air Max family delivers pure energy, with a show-stopping look and a powerful bounce. It also features our tallest-ever Nike Air cushion... for now.

