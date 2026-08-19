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Basketball Shoes

(30)
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "Cade Cunningham" EP
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "Cade Cunningham" EP Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "Cade Cunningham" EP
Basketball Shoes
¥29,700
(Tax Incl.)
LeBron XXIII PER EP
LeBron XXIII PER EP Basketball Shoes
Just In
LeBron XXIII PER EP
Basketball Shoes
¥29,700
(Tax Incl.)
Book 2 SE EP
Book 2 SE EP Men's Basketball Shoes
Best Seller
Book 2 SE EP
Men's Basketball Shoes
¥18,150
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan Triangle PF
Jordan Triangle PF Basketball Shoes
Best Seller
Jordan Triangle PF
Basketball Shoes
¥18,480
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan Heir Series 2 PF "Queen Phee"
Jordan Heir Series 2 PF "Queen Phee" Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 PF "Queen Phee"
Basketball Shoes
¥14,300
(Tax Incl.)
Kobe III Protro
Kobe III Protro Basketball Shoes
Kobe III Protro
Basketball Shoes
¥29,700
(Tax Incl.)
KD19 EP
KD19 EP Basketball Shoes
KD19 EP
Basketball Shoes
¥18,150
(Tax Incl.)
Kobe V
Kobe V Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
Just In
Kobe V
Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
¥15,620
(Tax Incl.)
Kobe IX Elite Low EM Protro
Kobe IX Elite Low EM Protro Basketball Shoes
Kobe IX Elite Low EM Protro
Basketball Shoes
¥26,950
(Tax Incl.)
Kobe IX Low EM
Kobe IX Low EM Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
Kobe IX Low EM
Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
¥14,850
(Tax Incl.)
Sabrina 3 EP
Sabrina 3 EP Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 3 EP
Basketball Shoes
¥11,099
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Giannis Freak 7 EP
Giannis Freak 7 EP Basketball Shoes
Giannis Freak 7 EP
Basketball Shoes
¥11,499
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Tatum 4 PF
Tatum 4 PF Basketball Shoes
Tatum 4 PF
Basketball Shoes
¥13,999
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Kobe IX Low EM
Kobe IX Low EM Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
Kobe IX Low EM
Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
¥14,850
(Tax Incl.)
Kobe IX Elite Low Protro
Kobe IX Elite Low Protro Basketball Shoes
Kobe IX Elite Low Protro
Basketball Shoes
¥31,350
(Tax Incl.)
KD18 PRM EP
KD18 PRM EP Basketball Shoes
KD18 PRM EP
Basketball Shoes
¥16,799
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Women's Pregame Mules
Best Seller
Nike Mind 001
Women's Pregame Mules
¥13,200
(Tax Incl.)
Luka 5
Luka 5 Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
Luka 5
Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Luka 77 "Mother's Day" PF
Luka 77 "Mother's Day" PF Basketball Shoes
Luka 77 "Mother's Day" PF
Basketball Shoes
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Luka 5
Luka 5 Basketball Shoes
Luka 5
Basketball Shoes
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
LeBron XXIII "Out For Redemption" EP
LeBron XXIII "Out For Redemption" EP Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII "Out For Redemption" EP
Basketball Shoes
¥20,799
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Women's Slides
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Women's Slides
¥7,499
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Hustle D 12 x LEGO® Collection
Nike Hustle D 12 x LEGO® Collection Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
Nike Hustle D 12 x LEGO® Collection
Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
¥6,699
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Men's Shoes
Best Seller
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Men's Shoes
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "WNBA 30th"
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "WNBA 30th" Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "WNBA 30th"
Basketball Shoes
¥24,399
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Big Kids' Shoes
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Big Kids' Shoes
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike G.T. Cut 3 x LEGO® Collection
Nike G.T. Cut 3 x LEGO® Collection Little Kids' Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 3 x LEGO® Collection
Little Kids' Shoes
¥8,299
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Sabrina 4 By You
Sabrina 4 By You Custom Basketball Shoes
Customize
Customize
Sabrina 4 By You
Custom Basketball Shoes
¥21,450
(Tax Incl.)
A'Two By You
A'Two By You A'ja Wilson Custom Basketball Shoes
Customize
Customize
A'Two By You
A'ja Wilson Custom Basketball Shoes
¥22,550
(Tax Incl.)
Ja 3 By You
Ja 3 By You Custom Basketball Shoes
Customize
Customize
Ja 3 By You
Custom Basketball Shoes
¥17,600
(Tax Incl.)