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Basketball Shoes

(9)
LeBron XXIII "Shoe Bag"
LeBron XXIII "Shoe Bag" Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII "Shoe Bag"
Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
¥20,900
(Tax Incl.)
Luka .77 PF
Luka .77 PF Basketball Shoes
Luka .77 PF
Basketball Shoes
¥9,299
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
LeBron XXIII "Masked Menace"
LeBron XXIII "Masked Menace" Big Kids' Basketball Shoe
LeBron XXIII "Masked Menace"
Big Kids' Basketball Shoe
¥14,699
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
LeBron XXIII "LeBronto"
LeBron XXIII "LeBronto" Big Kids' Basketball Shoe
LeBron XXIII "LeBronto"
Big Kids' Basketball Shoe
¥17,699
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
LeBron XXIII "Hurt Feelings"
LeBron XXIII "Hurt Feelings" Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII "Hurt Feelings"
Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
¥17,699
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
LeBron XXIII "From This Point Forward"
LeBron XXIII "From This Point Forward" Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII "From This Point Forward"
Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
¥13,399
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
LeBron XXIII "Stocking Stuffer"
LeBron XXIII "Stocking Stuffer" Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII "Stocking Stuffer"
Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
¥13,399
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
LeBron XXIII "Green with Envy"
LeBron XXIII "Green with Envy" Big Kids' Basketball Shoe
LeBron XXIII "Green with Envy"
Big Kids' Basketball Shoe
¥14,699
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
LeBron XXIII "Good Intentions"
LeBron XXIII "Good Intentions" Big Kids' Basketball Shoe
LeBron XXIII "Good Intentions"
Big Kids' Basketball Shoe
¥17,699
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price