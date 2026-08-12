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Basketball Shoes

(102)
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "Cade Cunningham" EP
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "Cade Cunningham" EP Basketball Shoes
Just In
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "Cade Cunningham" EP
Basketball Shoes
¥29,700
(Tax Incl.)
Sabrina 4 EP
Sabrina 4 EP Basketball Shoes
Just In
Sabrina 4 EP
Basketball Shoes
¥15,730
(Tax Incl.)
Book 2 "Camo" EP
Book 2 "Camo" EP Men's Basketball Shoes
Book 2 "Camo" EP
Men's Basketball Shoes
¥16,830
(Tax Incl.)
KD19 EP
KD19 EP Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
KD19 EP
Basketball Shoes
¥18,150
(Tax Incl.)
Ja 4 "Mission Rise" EP
Ja 4 "Mission Rise" EP Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Ja 4 "Mission Rise" EP
Basketball Shoes
¥15,730
(Tax Incl.)
Ja 4 "Nightmare"
Ja 4 "Nightmare" Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Ja 4 "Nightmare"
Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
¥13,200
(Tax Incl.)
Giannis Freak 8 LE EP
Giannis Freak 8 LE EP Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Giannis Freak 8 LE EP
Basketball Shoes
¥14,630
(Tax Incl.)
Giannis Immortality 5
Giannis Immortality 5 Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Giannis Immortality 5
Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
¥9,020
(Tax Incl.)
A'Two "Pinkies Up" EP
A'Two "Pinkies Up" EP A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
A'Two "Pinkies Up" EP
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
¥16,830
(Tax Incl.)
Kobe III Protro
Kobe III Protro Basketball Shoes
Best Seller
Kobe III Protro
Basketball Shoes
¥28,600
(Tax Incl.)
Sabrina 4 By You
Sabrina 4 By You Custom Basketball Shoes
Customize
+5
Just In
Sabrina 4 By You
Custom Basketball Shoes
¥21,450
(Tax Incl.)
Book 2 SE EP
Book 2 SE EP Men's Basketball Shoes
Best Seller
Book 2 SE EP
Men's Basketball Shoes
¥18,150
(Tax Incl.)
Kobe IX Elite Low EM Protro
Kobe IX Elite Low EM Protro Basketball Shoes
Best Seller
Kobe IX Elite Low EM Protro
Basketball Shoes
¥26,950
(Tax Incl.)
Kobe 9 Low Protro
Kobe 9 Low Protro Basketball Shoes
Best Seller
Kobe 9 Low Protro
Basketball Shoes
¥26,950
(Tax Incl.)
Ja 3 By You
Ja 3 By You Custom Basketball Shoes
Customize
+1
Customize
Ja 3 By You
Custom Basketball Shoes
¥17,600
(Tax Incl.)
A'Two By A'ja Wilson
A'Two By A'ja Wilson A'ja Wilson Custom Basketball Shoes
Customize
Customize
A'Two By A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Custom Basketball Shoes
¥22,550
(Tax Incl.)
Kobe 4 "Draft Pack"
Kobe 4 "Draft Pack" Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
Best Seller
Kobe 4 "Draft Pack"
Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
¥15,620
(Tax Incl.)
Sabrina 3 "WNBA 30th" EP
Sabrina 3 "WNBA 30th" EP Basketball Shoes
Best Seller
Sabrina 3 "WNBA 30th" EP
Basketball Shoes
¥16,830
(Tax Incl.)
Book 2 "WNBA 30th" EP
Book 2 "WNBA 30th" EP Basketball Shoes
Book 2 "WNBA 30th" EP
Basketball Shoes
¥16,830
(Tax Incl.)
Book 2 "Sunburst" EP
Book 2 "Sunburst" EP Basketball Shoes
Book 2 "Sunburst" EP
Basketball Shoes
¥16,830
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan Triangle PF
Jordan Triangle PF Basketball Shoes
Best Seller
Jordan Triangle PF
Basketball Shoes
¥18,480
(Tax Incl.)
Luka 5 "Ghost" PF
Luka 5 "Ghost" PF Basketball Shoes
Luka 5 "Ghost" PF
Basketball Shoes
¥17,050
(Tax Incl.)
Luka 77 PF
Luka 77 PF Basketball Shoes
+6
Luka 77 PF
Basketball Shoes
¥13,200
(Tax Incl.)
Luka 5
Luka 5 Basketball Shoes
+3
Luka 5
Basketball Shoes
¥17,050
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan Heir Series 2 "WNBA"
Jordan Heir Series 2 "WNBA" Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 "WNBA"
Basketball Shoes
¥15,730
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan All Game PF
Jordan All Game PF Basketball Shoes
Just In
Jordan All Game PF
Basketball Shoes
¥11,000
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan All Game
Jordan All Game Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
Just In
Jordan All Game
Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
¥7,920
(Tax Incl.)
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2 EP
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2 EP Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2 EP
Basketball Shoes
¥11,330
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan Heir Series 2 PF
Jordan Heir Series 2 PF Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 PF
Basketball Shoes
¥14,300
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan Heir Series 2 PF "Queen Phee"
Jordan Heir Series 2 PF "Queen Phee" Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 PF "Queen Phee"
Basketball Shoes
¥14,300
(Tax Incl.)
Ja 3 "Explorer" EP
Ja 3 "Explorer" EP Basketball Shoes
Ja 3 "Explorer" EP
Basketball Shoes
¥17,050
(Tax Incl.)
Ja 3 "Animal Pack" EP
Ja 3 "Animal Pack" EP Basketball Shoes
Best Seller
Ja 3 "Animal Pack" EP
Basketball Shoes
¥15,950
(Tax Incl.)
A'Two By You
A'Two By You A'ja Wilson Custom Basketball Shoes
Customize
+2
Customize
A'Two By You
A'ja Wilson Custom Basketball Shoes
¥22,550
(Tax Incl.)
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Men's Slides
+1
Best Seller
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Men's Slides
¥9,460
(Tax Incl.)
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Women's Slides
Best Seller
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Women's Slides
¥9,460
(Tax Incl.)
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Men's Shoes
+2
Best Seller
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Men's Shoes
¥11,110
(Tax Incl.)
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Women's Shoes
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Women's Shoes
¥10,450
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan Luka 77 "Ghost"
Jordan Luka 77 "Ghost" Big Kids' Shoes
+1
Jordan Luka 77 "Ghost"
Big Kids' Shoes
¥9,680
(Tax Incl.)
Luka 5
Luka 5 Big Kids' Shoes
Luka 5
Big Kids' Shoes
¥12,100
(Tax Incl.)
Sabrina 4 "Limelight Glow"
Sabrina 4 "Limelight Glow" Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Sabrina 4 "Limelight Glow"
Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
¥13,750
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Men's Pregame Mules
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 001
Men's Pregame Mules
¥13,200
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Women's Pregame Mules
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 001
Women's Pregame Mules
¥13,200
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Mind 002
Nike Mind 002 Men's Pregame Shoes
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 002
Men's Pregame Shoes
¥20,900
(Tax Incl.)
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Nike S.T. Dynamite Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
+1
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
¥6,930
(Tax Incl.)
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Nike S.T. Dynamite Little Kids' Basketball Shoe
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Little Kids' Basketball Shoe
¥5,830
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Men's Shoes
Just In
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Men's Shoes
¥18,150
(Tax Incl.)
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Nike S.T. Dynamite Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
¥7,700
(Tax Incl.)
Kobe XI EM Protro
Kobe XI EM Protro Basketball Shoes
Kobe XI EM Protro
Basketball Shoes
¥28,600
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan Heir Series 2 "WNBA"
Jordan Heir Series 2 "WNBA" Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 "WNBA"
Basketball Shoes
¥15,730
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan All Game PF
Jordan All Game PF Basketball Shoes
Just In
Jordan All Game PF
Basketball Shoes
¥11,000
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan All Game
Jordan All Game Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
Just In
Jordan All Game
Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
¥7,920
(Tax Incl.)
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2 EP
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2 EP Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2 EP
Basketball Shoes
¥11,330
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan Heir Series 2 PF
Jordan Heir Series 2 PF Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 PF
Basketball Shoes
¥14,300
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan Heir Series 2 PF "Queen Phee"
Jordan Heir Series 2 PF "Queen Phee" Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 PF "Queen Phee"
Basketball Shoes
¥14,300
(Tax Incl.)
Ja 3 "Explorer" EP
Ja 3 "Explorer" EP Basketball Shoes
Ja 3 "Explorer" EP
Basketball Shoes
¥17,050
(Tax Incl.)
Ja 3 "Animal Pack" EP
Ja 3 "Animal Pack" EP Basketball Shoes
Best Seller
Ja 3 "Animal Pack" EP
Basketball Shoes
¥15,950
(Tax Incl.)
A'Two By You
A'Two By You A'ja Wilson Custom Basketball Shoes
Customize
+2
Customize
A'Two By You
A'ja Wilson Custom Basketball Shoes
¥22,550
(Tax Incl.)
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Men's Slides
+1
Best Seller
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Men's Slides
¥9,460
(Tax Incl.)
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Women's Slides
Best Seller
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Women's Slides
¥9,460
(Tax Incl.)
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Men's Shoes
+2
Best Seller
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Men's Shoes
¥11,110
(Tax Incl.)
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Women's Shoes
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Women's Shoes
¥10,450
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan Luka 77 "Ghost"
Jordan Luka 77 "Ghost" Big Kids' Shoes
+1
Jordan Luka 77 "Ghost"
Big Kids' Shoes
¥9,680
(Tax Incl.)
Luka 5
Luka 5 Big Kids' Shoes
Luka 5
Big Kids' Shoes
¥12,100
(Tax Incl.)
Sabrina 4 "Limelight Glow"
Sabrina 4 "Limelight Glow" Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Sabrina 4 "Limelight Glow"
Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
¥13,750
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Men's Pregame Mules
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 001
Men's Pregame Mules
¥13,200
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Women's Pregame Mules
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 001
Women's Pregame Mules
¥13,200
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Mind 002
Nike Mind 002 Men's Pregame Shoes
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 002
Men's Pregame Shoes
¥20,900
(Tax Incl.)
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Nike S.T. Dynamite Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
+1
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
¥6,930
(Tax Incl.)
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Nike S.T. Dynamite Little Kids' Basketball Shoe
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Little Kids' Basketball Shoe
¥5,830
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Men's Shoes
Just In
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Men's Shoes
¥18,150
(Tax Incl.)
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Nike S.T. Dynamite Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
¥7,700
(Tax Incl.)
Kobe XI EM Protro
Kobe XI EM Protro Basketball Shoes
Kobe XI EM Protro
Basketball Shoes
¥28,600
(Tax Incl.)