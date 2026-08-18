Basketball

(384)
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "Cade Cunningham" EP
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "Cade Cunningham" EP Basketball Shoes
Just In
Nike G.T. Cut 4 "Cade Cunningham" EP
Basketball Shoes
¥29,700
(Tax Incl.)
LeBron XXIII PER EP
LeBron XXIII PER EP Basketball Shoes
Just In
LeBron XXIII PER EP
Basketball Shoes
¥29,700
(Tax Incl.)
Sabrina 4 EP
Sabrina 4 EP Basketball Shoes
Just In
Sabrina 4 EP
Basketball Shoes
¥15,730
(Tax Incl.)
Book 2 "Camo" EP
Book 2 "Camo" EP Men's Basketball Shoes
Book 2 "Camo" EP
Men's Basketball Shoes
¥16,830
(Tax Incl.)
KD19 EP
KD19 EP Basketball Shoes
Just In
KD19 EP
Basketball Shoes
¥18,150
(Tax Incl.)
Ja 4 "Mission Rise" EP
Ja 4 "Mission Rise" EP Basketball Shoes
Sold Out
Ja 4 "Mission Rise" EP
Basketball Shoes
¥15,730
(Tax Incl.)
Ja 4 "Nightmare"
Ja 4 "Nightmare" Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Ja 4 "Nightmare"
Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
¥13,200
(Tax Incl.)
Giannis Freak 8 LE EP
Giannis Freak 8 LE EP Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Giannis Freak 8 LE EP
Basketball Shoes
¥14,630
(Tax Incl.)
Giannis Immortality 5
Giannis Immortality 5 Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Giannis Immortality 5
Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
¥9,020
(Tax Incl.)
A'Two "Pinkies Up" EP
A'Two "Pinkies Up" EP A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
A'Two "Pinkies Up" EP
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
¥16,830
(Tax Incl.)
Nike S.T. Glow EP
Nike S.T. Glow EP Basketball Shoes
Nike S.T. Glow EP
Basketball Shoes
¥11,330
(Tax Incl.)
Kobe III Protro
Kobe III Protro Basketball Shoes
Best Seller
Kobe III Protro
Basketball Shoes
¥28,600
(Tax Incl.)
Sabrina 4 By You
Sabrina 4 By You Custom Basketball Shoes
Customize
+5
Customize
Sabrina 4 By You
Custom Basketball Shoes
¥21,450
(Tax Incl.)
Book 2 SE EP
Book 2 SE EP Men's Basketball Shoes
Best Seller
Book 2 SE EP
Men's Basketball Shoes
¥18,150
(Tax Incl.)
Kobe IX Elite Low EM Protro
Kobe IX Elite Low EM Protro Basketball Shoes
Best Seller
Kobe IX Elite Low EM Protro
Basketball Shoes
¥26,950
(Tax Incl.)
Kobe 9 Low Protro
Kobe 9 Low Protro Basketball Shoes
Best Seller
Kobe 9 Low Protro
Basketball Shoes
¥26,950
(Tax Incl.)
Kobe
Kobe Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
¥7,590
(Tax Incl.)
Kobe
Kobe Men's Max90 T-Shirt
Just In
Kobe
Men's Max90 T-Shirt
¥7,590
(Tax Incl.)
Ja Standard Issue
Ja Standard Issue Men's Basketball Sleeveless Top
Just In
Ja Standard Issue
Men's Basketball Sleeveless Top
¥11,000
(Tax Incl.)
Ja Standard Issue
Ja Standard Issue Men's 6" Basketball Shorts
Just In
Ja Standard Issue
Men's 6" Basketball Shorts
¥13,750
(Tax Incl.)
Ja
Ja Men's Dri-FIT 8" Basketball Shorts
Just In
Ja
Men's Dri-FIT 8" Basketball Shorts
¥6,930
(Tax Incl.)
Ja
Ja Men's Basketball T-Shirt
Just In
Ja
Men's Basketball T-Shirt
¥7,590
(Tax Incl.)
Ja
Ja Men's Basketball T-Shirt
Just In
Ja
Men's Basketball T-Shirt
¥5,500
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Heritage 2.0
Nike Heritage 2.0 Drawstring Bag (12L)
Best Seller
Nike Heritage 2.0
Drawstring Bag (12L)
¥3,630
(Tax Incl.)
Ja 3 By You
Ja 3 By You Custom Basketball Shoes
Customize
+1
Customize
Ja 3 By You
Custom Basketball Shoes
¥17,600
(Tax Incl.)
A'Two By A'ja Wilson
A'Two By A'ja Wilson A'ja Wilson Custom Basketball Shoes
Customize
Customize
A'Two By A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Custom Basketball Shoes
¥22,550
(Tax Incl.)
Kobe 4 "Draft Pack"
Kobe 4 "Draft Pack" Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
Best Seller
Kobe 4 "Draft Pack"
Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
¥15,620
(Tax Incl.)
Sabrina 3 "WNBA 30th" EP
Sabrina 3 "WNBA 30th" EP Basketball Shoes
Best Seller
Sabrina 3 "WNBA 30th" EP
Basketball Shoes
¥16,830
(Tax Incl.)
Book 2 "WNBA 30th" EP
Book 2 "WNBA 30th" EP Basketball Shoes
Book 2 "WNBA 30th" EP
Basketball Shoes
¥16,830
(Tax Incl.)
Kobe "Draft Pack"
Kobe "Draft Pack" Men's Basketball T-Shirt
Kobe "Draft Pack"
Men's Basketball T-Shirt
¥7,260
(Tax Incl.)
Kobe
Kobe Nike Men's Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Best Seller
Kobe
Nike Men's Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
¥7,590
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Dri-FIT 5" Practice Woven Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Dri-FIT 5" Practice Woven Basketball Shorts
¥7,260
(Tax Incl.)
Book 2 "Sunburst" EP
Book 2 "Sunburst" EP Basketball Shoes
Book 2 "Sunburst" EP
Basketball Shoes
¥16,830
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Dri-FIT Jumpman T-Shirt
Jordan Sport
Men's Dri-FIT Jumpman T-Shirt
¥5,170
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Dri-FIT Mesh Diamond Shorts
Best Seller
Jordan Sport
Men's Dri-FIT Mesh Diamond Shorts
¥6,930
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan Triangle PF
Jordan Triangle PF Basketball Shoes
Best Seller
Jordan Triangle PF
Basketball Shoes
¥18,480
(Tax Incl.)
Luka 5 "Ghost" PF
Luka 5 "Ghost" PF Basketball Shoes
Luka 5 "Ghost" PF
Basketball Shoes
¥17,050
(Tax Incl.)
Luka 77 PF
Luka 77 PF Basketball Shoes
+6
Luka 77 PF
Basketball Shoes
¥13,200
(Tax Incl.)
Luka 5
Luka 5 Basketball Shoes
+3
Luka 5
Basketball Shoes
¥17,050
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan Heir Series 2 "WNBA"
Jordan Heir Series 2 "WNBA" Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 "WNBA"
Basketball Shoes
¥15,730
(Tax Incl.)
Tatum 4 PF
Tatum 4 PF Basketball Shoes
+2
Tatum 4 PF
Basketball Shoes
¥16,500
(Tax Incl.)
Tatum 4
Tatum 4 Big Kids' Shoes
Tatum 4
Big Kids' Shoes
¥11,550
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan All Game PF
Jordan All Game PF Basketball Shoes
Just In
Jordan All Game PF
Basketball Shoes
¥11,000
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan All Game
Jordan All Game Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
Just In
Jordan All Game
Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
¥7,920
(Tax Incl.)
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2 EP
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2 EP Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2 EP
Basketball Shoes
¥11,330
(Tax Incl.)
Kobe
Kobe Men's Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Kobe
Men's Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
¥6,930
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Women's 5" Fleece Basketball Shorts
Nike Crossover
Women's 5" Fleece Basketball Shorts
¥8,250
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Varsity Elite
Nike Varsity Elite Backpack (32L)
Best Seller
Nike Varsity Elite
Backpack (32L)
¥11,990
(Tax Incl.)
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-Shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-Shirt
¥6,380
(Tax Incl.)
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-Shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-Shirt
¥5,500
(Tax Incl.)
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball Jacket
Nike
Men's Basketball Jacket
¥10,450
(Tax Incl.)
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-Shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-Shirt
¥5,500
(Tax Incl.)
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball Pants
Nike
Men's Basketball Pants
¥10,450
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Drawstring Bag (18L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Drawstring Bag (18L)
¥3,630
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan Heir Series 2 PF
Jordan Heir Series 2 PF Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 PF
Basketball Shoes
¥14,300
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan Heir Series 2 PF "Queen Phee"
Jordan Heir Series 2 PF "Queen Phee" Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 PF "Queen Phee"
Basketball Shoes
¥14,300
(Tax Incl.)
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-Shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-Shirt
¥6,380
(Tax Incl.)
Nike
Nike Men's Dri-FIT 10" Game Classic Basketball Shorts
Best Seller
Nike
Men's Dri-FIT 10" Game Classic Basketball Shorts
¥5,500
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Elite 2.0
Nike Elite 2.0 Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Best Seller
Nike Elite 2.0
Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)
¥2,860
(Tax Incl.)
Ja 3 "Explorer" EP
Ja 3 "Explorer" EP Basketball Shoes
Ja 3 "Explorer" EP
Basketball Shoes
¥17,050
(Tax Incl.)
Ja 3 "Animal Pack" EP
Ja 3 "Animal Pack" EP Basketball Shoes
Best Seller
Ja 3 "Animal Pack" EP
Basketball Shoes
¥15,950
(Tax Incl.)
LeBron XXIII "Shoe Bag" EP
LeBron XXIII "Shoe Bag" EP Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII "Shoe Bag" EP
Basketball Shoes
¥29,700
(Tax Incl.)
LeBron XXIII "Shoe Bag"
LeBron XXIII "Shoe Bag" Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII "Shoe Bag"
Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
¥20,900
(Tax Incl.)
Kobe
Kobe Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Best Seller
Kobe
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
¥7,590
(Tax Incl.)
Kobe
Kobe Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Best Seller
Kobe
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
¥7,590
(Tax Incl.)
Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition
Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV NBA Authentic Jersey
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV NBA Authentic Jersey
¥29,700
(Tax Incl.)
Kobe
Kobe Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Best Seller
Kobe
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
¥6,380
(Tax Incl.)
Kobe
Kobe Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Best Seller
Kobe
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
¥7,590
(Tax Incl.)
Kobe
Kobe Nike Men's Basketball Pants
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Nike Men's Basketball Pants
¥20,680
(Tax Incl.)
Kobe
Kobe Men's Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
¥9,020
(Tax Incl.)
A'Two By You
A'Two By You A'ja Wilson Custom Basketball Shoes
Customize
+2
Customize
A'Two By You
A'ja Wilson Custom Basketball Shoes
¥22,550
(Tax Incl.)
Giannis
Giannis Men's Basketball T-Shirt
Giannis
Men's Basketball T-Shirt
¥6,380
(Tax Incl.)
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-Shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-Shirt
¥6,380
(Tax Incl.)
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-Shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-Shirt
¥5,500
(Tax Incl.)
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball Jacket
Nike
Men's Basketball Jacket
¥10,450
(Tax Incl.)
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-Shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-Shirt
¥5,500
(Tax Incl.)
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball Pants
Nike
Men's Basketball Pants
¥10,450
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Drawstring Bag (18L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Drawstring Bag (18L)
¥3,630
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan Heir Series 2 PF
Jordan Heir Series 2 PF Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 PF
Basketball Shoes
¥14,300
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan Heir Series 2 PF "Queen Phee"
Jordan Heir Series 2 PF "Queen Phee" Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 PF "Queen Phee"
Basketball Shoes
¥14,300
(Tax Incl.)
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-Shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-Shirt
¥6,380
(Tax Incl.)
Nike
Nike Men's Dri-FIT 10" Game Classic Basketball Shorts
Best Seller
Nike
Men's Dri-FIT 10" Game Classic Basketball Shorts
¥5,500
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Elite 2.0
Nike Elite 2.0 Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Best Seller
Nike Elite 2.0
Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)
¥2,860
(Tax Incl.)
Ja 3 "Explorer" EP
Ja 3 "Explorer" EP Basketball Shoes
Ja 3 "Explorer" EP
Basketball Shoes
¥17,050
(Tax Incl.)
Ja 3 "Animal Pack" EP
Ja 3 "Animal Pack" EP Basketball Shoes
Best Seller
Ja 3 "Animal Pack" EP
Basketball Shoes
¥15,950
(Tax Incl.)
LeBron XXIII "Shoe Bag" EP
LeBron XXIII "Shoe Bag" EP Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII "Shoe Bag" EP
Basketball Shoes
¥29,700
(Tax Incl.)
LeBron XXIII "Shoe Bag"
LeBron XXIII "Shoe Bag" Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII "Shoe Bag"
Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
¥20,900
(Tax Incl.)
Kobe
Kobe Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Best Seller
Kobe
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
¥7,590
(Tax Incl.)
Kobe
Kobe Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Best Seller
Kobe
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
¥7,590
(Tax Incl.)
Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition
Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV NBA Authentic Jersey
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV NBA Authentic Jersey
¥29,700
(Tax Incl.)
Kobe
Kobe Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Best Seller
Kobe
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
¥6,380
(Tax Incl.)
Kobe
Kobe Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Best Seller
Kobe
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
¥7,590
(Tax Incl.)
Kobe
Kobe Nike Men's Basketball Pants
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Nike Men's Basketball Pants
¥20,680
(Tax Incl.)
Kobe
Kobe Men's Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
¥9,020
(Tax Incl.)
A'Two By You
A'Two By You A'ja Wilson Custom Basketball Shoes
Customize
+2
Customize
A'Two By You
A'ja Wilson Custom Basketball Shoes
¥22,550
(Tax Incl.)
Giannis
Giannis Men's Basketball T-Shirt
Giannis
Men's Basketball T-Shirt
¥6,380
(Tax Incl.)