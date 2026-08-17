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Womens Basketball Shoes

(22)
Sabrina 4 EP
Sabrina 4 EP Basketball Shoes
Just In
Sabrina 4 EP
Basketball Shoes
¥15,730
(Tax Incl.)
Giannis Freak 8 LE EP
Giannis Freak 8 LE EP Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Giannis Freak 8 LE EP
Basketball Shoes
¥14,630
(Tax Incl.)
Kobe III Protro
Kobe III Protro Basketball Shoes
Best Seller
Kobe III Protro
Basketball Shoes
¥28,600
(Tax Incl.)
Ja 3 By You
Ja 3 By You Custom Basketball Shoes
Customize
Customize
Ja 3 By You
Custom Basketball Shoes
¥17,600
(Tax Incl.)
Sabrina 3 "WNBA 30th" EP
Sabrina 3 "WNBA 30th" EP Basketball Shoes
Best Seller
Sabrina 3 "WNBA 30th" EP
Basketball Shoes
¥16,830
(Tax Incl.)
Book 2 "WNBA 30th" EP
Book 2 "WNBA 30th" EP Basketball Shoes
Book 2 "WNBA 30th" EP
Basketball Shoes
¥16,830
(Tax Incl.)
Luka 5 "Ghost" PF
Luka 5 "Ghost" PF Basketball Shoes
Luka 5 "Ghost" PF
Basketball Shoes
¥17,050
(Tax Incl.)
Luka 77 PF
Luka 77 PF Basketball Shoes
Luka 77 PF
Basketball Shoes
¥13,200
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan Heir Series 2 PF
Jordan Heir Series 2 PF Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 PF
Basketball Shoes
¥14,300
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Women's Pregame Mules
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 001
Women's Pregame Mules
¥13,200
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Mind 002
Nike Mind 002 Women's Pregame Shoes
Nike Mind 002
Women's Pregame Shoes
¥20,900
(Tax Incl.)
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2 EP
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2 EP Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2 EP
Basketball Shoes
¥9,599
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike G.T. Jump Academy EP
Nike G.T. Jump Academy EP Basketball Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike G.T. Jump Academy EP
Basketball Shoes
¥7,999
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Giannis Immortality 4 EP
Giannis Immortality 4 EP Basketball Shoes
Giannis Immortality 4 EP
Basketball Shoes
¥7,199
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Giannis Freak 7 EP
Giannis Freak 7 EP Basketball Shoes
Giannis Freak 7 EP
Basketball Shoes
¥9,499
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
LeBron XXIII Elite "For the Record" EP
LeBron XXIII Elite "For the Record" EP Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII Elite "For the Record" EP
Basketball Shoes
¥28,499
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Jordan Heir Series 2 PF
Jordan Heir Series 2 PF Women's Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 PF
Women's Basketball Shoes
¥12,199
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
LeBron XXIII "Heat Wave" EP
LeBron XXIII "Heat Wave" EP Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII "Heat Wave" EP
Basketball Shoes
¥20,799
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Women's Shoes
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Women's Shoes
¥8,899
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
LeBron XXIII "Motor King" EP
LeBron XXIII "Motor King" EP Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII "Motor King" EP
Basketball Shoes
¥25,199
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
A'Two LX EP
A'Two LX EP A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
Just In
A'Two LX EP
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
¥20,900
(Tax Incl.)
A'Two By You
A'Two By You A'ja Wilson Custom Basketball Shoes
Customize
Customize
A'Two By You
A'ja Wilson Custom Basketball Shoes
¥22,550
(Tax Incl.)