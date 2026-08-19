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  3. Tops and T-Shirts

Basketball Tops and T-Shirts

Kobe
Kobe Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
¥7,590
(Tax Incl.)
Kobe
Kobe Men's Max90 T-Shirt
Just In
Kobe
Men's Max90 T-Shirt
¥7,590
(Tax Incl.)
Ja Standard Issue
Ja Standard Issue Men's Basketball Sleeveless Top
Just In
Ja Standard Issue
Men's Basketball Sleeveless Top
¥11,000
(Tax Incl.)
Ja
Ja Men's Basketball T-Shirt
Just In
Ja
Men's Basketball T-Shirt
¥7,590
(Tax Incl.)
Ja
Ja Men's Basketball T-Shirt
Just In
Ja
Men's Basketball T-Shirt
¥5,500
(Tax Incl.)
Kobe "Draft Pack"
Kobe "Draft Pack" Men's Basketball T-Shirt
Kobe "Draft Pack"
Men's Basketball T-Shirt
¥7,260
(Tax Incl.)
Kobe
Kobe Nike Men's Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Best Seller
Kobe
Nike Men's Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
¥7,590
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Dri-FIT Jumpman T-Shirt
Jordan Sport
Men's Dri-FIT Jumpman T-Shirt
¥5,170
(Tax Incl.)
Kobe
Kobe Men's Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Kobe
Men's Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
¥6,930
(Tax Incl.)
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-Shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-Shirt
¥6,380
(Tax Incl.)
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-Shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-Shirt
¥5,500
(Tax Incl.)
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-Shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-Shirt
¥5,500
(Tax Incl.)
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-Shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-Shirt
¥6,380
(Tax Incl.)
Kobe
Kobe Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Best Seller
Kobe
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
¥7,590
(Tax Incl.)
Kobe
Kobe Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Best Seller
Kobe
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
¥7,590
(Tax Incl.)
Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition
Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV NBA Authentic Jersey
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV NBA Authentic Jersey
¥29,700
(Tax Incl.)
Kobe
Kobe Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Best Seller
Kobe
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
¥6,380
(Tax Incl.)
Kobe
Kobe Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Best Seller
Kobe
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
¥7,590
(Tax Incl.)
Giannis
Giannis Men's Basketball T-Shirt
Giannis
Men's Basketball T-Shirt
¥6,380
(Tax Incl.)
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-Shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-Shirt
¥6,380
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Practice Mesh Basketball Jersey
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Practice Mesh Basketball Jersey
¥6,380
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Base Layer Top
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Men's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Base Layer Top
¥5,500
(Tax Incl.)
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-Shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-Shirt
¥6,380
(Tax Incl.)
Ja
Ja Big Kids' Club Fleece Oversized Hoodie
Ja
Big Kids' Club Fleece Oversized Hoodie
¥7,260
(Tax Incl.)