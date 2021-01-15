What to Eat Before a Race

But this doesn’t mean inhaling loafs of bread and bowls of cereal for the month leading up to a race, or carb-loading for a 5K. Consuming more carbohydrates is meant for races that last longer than 90 minutes, says Monique Ryan, RDN, a sports nutritionist with more than 25 years of experience advising professional and endurance athletes and teams. And there’s a narrow window in which to do it.



About three or four days before your event, shift the makeup of your meals to 70 or 75 percent carbs, still leaving room for protein and healthy fat. This is instead of slamming a plate of spaghetti the night before the race, says Maciel. “Do that, and you’ll probably feel sluggish the next day, and it’s not actually going to increase your glycogen stores. Your body can’t do that in one night,” he says.



If you’re preparing for a longer race, practice this kind of fueling in your training — say, in the days leading up to some of your longest runs — so you know what's going to work for you, says Ryan. Come race day, you won’t face any surprises before hitting the starting line.