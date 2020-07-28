Trained Podcast: Benefits of Physical Therapy

Greatness isn’t born, it’s trained. With that in mind, Nike’s ‘Trained’ podcast series explores the cutting-edge of holistic fitness to help make you a better trainer and athlete. Tune in to discover the latest innovations, insights, and trends from industry experts in the training world.



If you consider physical therapy something you do when you’re injured, you’re not giving it enough credit. Physical therapist and owner of the innovative Myodetox clinics, Vinh Pham, believes manual therapy can also help you move more freely—so you can get the most out of every workout for a really, really long time. In this episode, Vinh describes how his approach to recovery is shaking up the ever-evolving field of physical therapy, explains why you should be foam rolling your abs, and provides at-home DIY PT exercises you can do in 10 minutes a day to help minimize pain and maximize your movements.