The Pros and Cons of Doing a Workout Streak

One thing the streak’s got going for it is accountability. A short-term, time-based challenge takes the guesswork out of what you’ll do, giving you one less thing to think about. And, crucially, it has a hard stop. For Jim Afremow, PhD, a sports-psychology specialist and the author of The Champion’s Mind, that deadline offers a big mental focus. “Many gyms use these finite programs because, as with any goal, part of making it measurable and achievable is having a defined end point,” he says. “You then create milestones and process goals along the way.” A streak, BTW, is also a pretty perfect opportunity for a regular social media flex to keep you good and honest till the end.



If you’re new to working out, a streak could be just the routine for you. “A set challenge can give you the motivation to kick-start being more physically active,” says Tom Cowan, an exercise physiologist in London. And your new motivational push will likely bring a host of extra benefits. “Streaks can quickly build momentum and help you get into the habit of making exercise in general a daily part of your schedule,” explains Cowan. “And by performing the same move for several weeks, you’re able to see an improvement in your ability at performing it.” Consistency, people: It works.