3 Tips for Making New Habits Stick, According to Experts

3. Turning Inward

What it is: Capitalizing on your own deep internal motivation to get yourself to do your desired behavior.



Why it works: Some days, you just feel over it. TBH, that’s one of the reasons experts don’t recommend relying only on motivation to fuel your habits, says Lee. But if you do want to tap into motivation, the kind that comes from within (known as intrinsic motivation) is going to be your best bet, says Gardner.



One big component of intrinsic motivation, according to Gardner, is enjoyment. By selecting a behavior you enjoy —and homing in on what you actually enjoy about it — getting it done won’t feel like a total slog.



Of course, there are going to be habits you want to develop that you may have a hard time finding pleasure in. Some people really don’t love warming up for a workout, but they do love getting injured less often. And we all have those days when we don’t feel like doing things we normally enjoy. In these cases, it can help to tap into another component of intrinsic motivation: identity.



“A big part of getting yourself to do behaviors is to change the way you perceive yourself,” says Lee. So if you see yourself as a yogi, you’re less likely to nama-stay in bed all morning, even on a literal or metaphorical rainy day.



How to do it: One obvious strategy is to choose a habit you enjoy. Can’t stomach the taste of kale but want to eat more greens? Pick a leaf you actually like.



If you want to use identity as a secret weapon, mentally create an aspirational version of yourself, says Lee. So if you want to be less stressed, your new ID is “totally chilled out, well-balanced person.” Now, when you make decisions about which behaviors you’re going to do, you consciously choose to do things that align with that chilled-out perception of yourself, like “I’m the type of person who meditates at night” or “I take hot baths on Sundays.”