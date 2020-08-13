How to Fuel Your Kids the Healthy Way

Many foods designed to appeal to kids have loads of refined sugar and chemicals added to preserve freshness, says Feit. While a bag of chips or a cookie is completely fine now and then (that goes for you, too, mom and dad), you want your children to fill up on whole, nutritious foods as often as possible. One way to do that, instead of labeling things as good or bad (which could provoke the start of disordered thinking around food) is to re-create their favorites using ingredients you can control. “Not only can this help them think about food as a bigger concept than the packaged stuff they see on TV, but they’ll also have fun in the kitchen with you, which can encourage a positive relationship with food itself,” Feit adds.



Try these homemade eats, which are rich in healthy carbs to nourish their growing bodies. The point isn’t to deprive them of treats they love. It’s for your kids to see that you can build equally delicious, feel-good snacks and meals with real foods at home.