Jessica McDonald, US Women’s Soccer team player and mom to an 8-year-old, shares tips with parents to help kids find balance in their lifelong love of sport. Keep checking Nike.com/Kids and follow Kids in the Nike App for more ideas on keeping kids active.
Being a mom is what drives Jessica. Through her game, she wants to show Jeremiah what’s possible.
These simple tips will help parents keep families active and encourage sports to be a positive for kids.
Make sure to stay on top of it with regular rest and hydration.
These tips will give parents ideas on how to raise a well-rounded athlete and make sports positive for kids.
“I just want him to see what I do and see what it takes—I want this to apply to his life when he gets older.”
Jessica McDonald, U.S. Women's National Soccer team
Looking for more ways to keep them playing? Explore the family workouts below—or gear kids up, get expert activity advice and more