Skip to content. (Press Enter)
|
Up to 40% Off

Shop Our Latest Sale Styles

Kids

3 Tips to Raise a Well-Rounded Athlete

Jessica McDonald, US Women’s Soccer team player and mom to an 8-year-old, shares tips with parents to help kids find balance in their lifelong love of sport. Keep checking Nike.com/Kids and follow Kids in the Nike App for more ideas on keeping kids active.

Being a mom is what drives Jessica. Through her game, she wants to show Jeremiah what’s possible.

Jessica McDonald
Jessica McDonald

These simple tips will help parents keep families active and encourage sports to be a positive for kids.

Make sure to stay on top of it with regular rest and hydration.

These tips will give parents ideas on how to raise a well-rounded athlete and make sports positive for kids.

  1. Different sports bring fresh skills

    Jessica grew up running track, playing basketball—and throwing footballs. She credits this awesome multi-sport background to making her the rounded player she is today. "People ask how I have such a long throw-in. I've kept it secret but I used to be a quarterback,” she says. The soccer star is a huge advocate of parents getting their kids to try out a range of activities, not only to build ability but to move in different ways and avoid injury.
  2. Let kids choose their path

    When Jessica started college, she was still playing three sports—and didn't focus on soccer until her junior year. She suggests taking cues from your kid about what they’re most into and if you start noticing a passion emerging, help them explore if they want to specialize. “Parents should let kids make their own decisions about focusing on one sport,” is her advice. It’s important for your kid to find the balance that’s right for them by teaching that there’s no one right way to be an athlete.
  3. Share your victories and defeats

    Alongside Jessica’s historic wins, she’s worked through major injury and personal setbacks. She encourages parents to share the highs and lows with their kids. “I want to be able to show Jeremiah that it's okay to be the underdog,” says Jessica. “You can use that as fuel.” Knowing how to use both the victories and defeats to push forward is key to being a well-rounded athlete.
Jessica McDonald
Jessica McDonald
Jessica McDonald

“I just want him to see what I do and see what it takes—I want this to apply to his life when he gets older.”

Jessica McDonald, U.S. Women's National Soccer team

Looking for more ways to keep them playing? Explore the family workouts below—or gear kids up, get expert activity advice and more

Explore

Related Stories

Simple, Fun Workouts for Kids

Movement

Get Strong as a Family

Sally Nnamani

Move Your Family

3 Tips to Boost Kids' Confidence

Keep Your Kids Active in Small Spaces

Movement

No Yard? No Space? No Problem