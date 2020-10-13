Skip to content. (Press Enter)
3 Tips to Boost Kids' Confidence

Want to use sport and activity to boost your kids’ confidence? Coach Sally Nnamani of PeacePlayers Brooklyn shares inspiring tips from her work coaching young people. Keep checking Nike.com/Kids and follow kids in the Nike App for more kids’ fitness ideas.

  1. Teach ’em something new...on their terms

    Every kid has their own learning style, so Sally recommends taking a little time to think about how your kid likes to try new things. “Some want to watch first, others can’t wait to get their hands on the ball,” she says. Getting them comfortable by syncing with their preferred way of learning will for sure boost confidence.
  2. Encourage them to express themselves

    Sport doesn't have to just be about physical ability for kids—it can be a place where they get to try out showing off their identity and feeling confident with it. "Support kids that want to play with styling their clothes and hair on court,” is Sally’s advice. The kids she coaches love personalizing their gear.
  3. Help them connect off the court

    Sally keeps the team spirit going with her kids even when they aren’t physically together. She recommends parents try hosting watch parties to virtually connect kids with teammates and friends. Even at a distance, this can help kids recreate the buzz, excitement and connection they get from playing sport.
