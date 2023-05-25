7 Golf Outfits for Men

Golf outfits for men aren't complicated. A polo shirt and trousers (or shorts) are the basics. Then come proper shoes, gloves and a hat.

For any given day at the golf club, be it a full 18 holes or a shorter round on the back nine, a belt, sunglasses and warm layers are just some of the essentials. Short sleeves and breathable performance fabrics become key when the weather is sizzling — likewise for shorts, if you're the calf-baring type (and if the dress code permits).

(Related: The Best Nike Sunglasses To Wear Golfing)

But since the dress code for a man's golf outfit is pretty straight-forward, widely accepted pieces that stem from the preppy aesthetic, like polo shirts, khakis, and chino pants are par for the course. That doesn't mean you can't get creative and push your personal style boundaries with a new color, distinctive print or a modern silhouette — hello, golf crews and joggers.

The same goes for golf shoes. Classic cap toes, brogues and Oxford silhouettes are expected. But why not turn the heads with made-for-the-green Air Jordans to feel unbeatable from the tee box to the final putt?

Whether you're teeing up for your first lesson or primed for the tournament circuit, scroll to discover seven golf outfits for men to keep that drive strong and handicap low.