7 Nike Gift Ideas for Father's Day

There are many types of Nike Dri-FIT performance running gear that can round out your dad’s running wardrobe, from hats and socks to premium running apparel. Nike Dri-FIT socks are a game-changer for runners because they wick moisture away from the feet, helping keep them from becoming sweaty and stinky post-run. Another key accessory — a Nike Dri-FIT running hat — helps keep sweat in control via quick absorption and ventilated designs, while also providing sun protection.

Alternatively, consider Nike Dri-FIT running tops or pants. A breathable, long-sleeve base layer or pair of lightweight running pants with pockets will help him brave the elements for runs on cooler days.