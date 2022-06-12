5 Budget-Friendly Nike Gift Ideas for Golfers

A well-fitting pair of golf gloves can make the difference between getting a good grip on the club and letting it slip during a swing, blowing a shot or adding a stroke. The soft leather on the palm of a Nike golf glove molds to the hand, offering a tailored fit, secure grip, and lasting durability.

They’re designed with perforations and stretchy material zones to optimize breathability and flexibility — keeping hands comfortable during long days on the green.

If the golfer in your life wants to hit the links but the weather isn't cooperating, they may need a pair of Nike cold-weather gloves instead. Plush, water-resistant fleece adds a layer of comfort, while synthetic suede at the palm allows for a sturdy grip, and an overlapping closure at the wrist helps lock in warmth.

RELATED: How to Know if Wearing Golf Gloves Is Right for You