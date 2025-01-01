  1. Running
Running Lined Shorts(40)

Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 5" 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Best Seller
Men's Dri-FIT 5" 2-in-1 Running Shorts
$65

Extra 20% w/ SPORT

Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise 3" Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Best Seller
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise 3" Brief-Lined Running Shorts
$80
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 5" Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Just In
Men's Dri-FIT 5" Brief-Lined Running Shorts
$55

Extra 20% w/ SPORT

Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Printed Running Shorts
Just In
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Printed Running Shorts
$75
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 7" 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Men's Dri-FIT 7" 2-in-1 Running Shorts
$65

Extra 20% w/ SPORT

Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2.5" Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Just In
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2.5" Brief-Lined Running Shorts
$60
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Best Seller
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Running Shorts
$32

Extra 20% w/ SPORT

Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 7" Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Best Seller
Men's Dri-FIT 7" Brief-Lined Running Shorts
$55

Extra 20% w/ SPORT

Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 3" Brief-Lined Running Shorts (Plus Size)
Sustainable Materials
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 3" Brief-Lined Running Shorts (Plus Size)
$32

Extra 20% w/ SPORT

Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV 2" Running Shorts
Just In
Men's Dri-FIT ADV 2" Running Shorts
$90
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV 2" Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Men's Dri-FIT ADV 2" Brief-Lined Running Shorts
$90
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 3" 2-in-1 Shorts
Best Seller
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 3" 2-in-1 Shorts
$48

Extra 20% w/ SPORT

Nike Trail Second Sunrise Men's 5" Dri-FIT ADV Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Men's 5" Dri-FIT ADV Brief-Lined Running Shorts
$80

See Price in Bag

Nike Trail Women's Dri-FIT Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Women's Dri-FIT Brief-Lined Running Shorts
$75

Extra 20% w/ SPORT

Nike Aeroswift x Jakob Men's Dri-FIT ADV 2" Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Men's Dri-FIT ADV 2" Running Shorts
14% off

Extra 20% w/ SPORT

Nike Challenger Men's Dri-FIT 5" Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Men's Dri-FIT 5" Brief-Lined Running Shorts
$40

Extra 20% w/ SPORT

Nike Trail Men's Dri-FIT 6" Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Men's Dri-FIT 6" Brief-Lined Running Shorts
$70

Extra 20% w/ SPORT

Nike Lava Loops Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Tights
Sustainable Materials
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Tights
$90

See Price in Bag

Nike Unlimited Men's Dri-FIT 7" 2-in-1 Versatile Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Men's Dri-FIT 7" 2-in-1 Versatile Shorts
$70

See Price in Bag

Nike Challenger Men's Dri-FIT 5" 2-in-1 Versatile Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Men's Dri-FIT 5" 2-in-1 Versatile Shorts
$50

Extra 20% w/ SPORT

Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 3" Brief-Lined Shorts
Best Seller
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 3" Brief-Lined Shorts
37% off
Nike Fast Men's Dri-FIT 3" Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Men's Dri-FIT 3" Brief-Lined Running Shorts
$45

See Price in Bag

Nike Tempo Big Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Big Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Running Shorts
$25

Extra 20% w/ SPORT

Nike Challenger Men's Dri-FIT 7" 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Men's Dri-FIT 7" 2-in-1 Running Shorts
$50

Extra 20% w/ SPORT

Nike Challenger Men's Dri-FIT 7" Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Men's Dri-FIT 7" Brief-Lined Running Shorts
12% off

Extra 20% w/ SPORT

Nike AeroSwift Elite Entry Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Shorts
14% off

Extra 20% w/ SPORT

Nike Tempo Women's Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Women's Brief-Lined Running Shorts
37% off
Nike Trail Men's Dri-FIT 6" Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Men's Dri-FIT 6" Brief-Lined Running Shorts
13% off

Extra 20% w/ SPORT

Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 7" 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Best Seller
Men's Dri-FIT 7" 2-in-1 Running Shorts
13% off

Extra 20% w/ SPORT

Nike One Big Kids' (Girls') Woven High-Waisted Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Big Kids' (Girls') Woven High-Waisted Shorts
23% off

Extra 20% w/ SPORT

Nike One Big Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Woven Training Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Big Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Woven Training Shorts
28% off

Extra 20% w/ SPORT

Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV 4" Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Men's Dri-FIT ADV 4" Brief-Lined Running Shorts
14% off

Extra 20% w/ SPORT

Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 7" Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Just In
Men's Dri-FIT 7" Brief-Lined Running Shorts
$55
Nike Trail Men's Dri-FIT 6" Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Just In
Men's Dri-FIT 6" Brief-Lined Running Shorts
$75
Nike Multi Big Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Mesh Shorts
Best Seller
Big Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Mesh Shorts
$25

Extra 20% w/ SPORT

Nike One Girls' Dri-FIT 3" 2-in-1 Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Girls' Dri-FIT 3" 2-in-1 Shorts
$35

Extra 20% w/ SPORT

Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Running Shorts
$40
Nike Running Division Breathe Men's Dri-FIT ADV 4" Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Men's Dri-FIT ADV 4" Brief-Lined Running Shorts
$100

Extra 20% w/ SPORT

Nike Challenger Flash Men's Dri-FIT 5" Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Men's Dri-FIT 5" Brief-Lined Running Shorts
$50

Extra 20% w/ SPORT

Nike One Women's Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Women's Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
$58