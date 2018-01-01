KYRIE 2Kyrie’s speed and creativity allow him to baffle
defenders on a nightly basis. His second signature
shoe fuels his unpredictable playing style with lighter-
than-ever cushioning and a new, rounded outsole.
FLUID MOVEMENTKyrie doesn’t stop and start—he’s always in motion.
A rounded outsole enables the smooth transitions
required for fast, fluid play.
RESPONSIVE CUSHIONINGIn the heel, a Nike Zoom Air unit that’s lighter and
lower-profile than before gives Kyrie responsive
cushioning for every step.
LOCKED-DOWN STABILITYA unique strap design helps keep Kyrie’s
foot locked in while adding stability in the heel.
"YOU ALWAYS WANT TO HAVE SECOND, THIRD, FOURTH, FIFTH AND
SIXTH MOVES, [SO] THE DEFENDER JUST GETS TIRED AND DOESN'T
WANT TO GUARD YOU ANYMORE"KYRIE IRVING
BEHIND THE DESIGNBETTER SHOES THROUGH SCIENCEThe way Kyrie moves can look like he’s defying the laws of physics.
But the science behind those highlights is what inspired Nike Basketball’s
DesignerLeo Chang the most. For example, because Kyrie can
decelerate so quickly—13 miles per hour to virtually zero in 0.2
seconds—he needs to be locked down tight. Chang designed a
strap that wraps Kyrie’s foot, making his signature pull-up jumper
deadlier than ever.
TRACTION FOR EVERY ANGLEKyrie can complete a crossover in less than 0.33 seconds.
To change direction so quickly, he has to move at angles
that are extremely close to the floor—like he’s banking on
a fast-moving motorcycle. After watching film of Kyrie
literally running on the sides of his shoes, Chang got rid of
the edge that separated the sole from the sides.
An innovative new rounded outsole was born.