Back to SearchNike Factory Store NoventaClosed • Opens Tomorrow at 10:00 AMVia Marco Polo, 1Via Marco Polo, 1Noventa Di Piave, Veneto, 30020, IT+39-04213 07899Get DirectionsStore HoursSun - Sat: 10:00 AM - 8:00 PMServicesReturn InformationThis store does not accept returns for Nike.com or Nike App orders.Bra Fit by Nike FitFit is everything. Get the right bra and the right fit for your favorite activities.Nike Gift CardsThis store accepts gift cards bought in other Nike Stores and on Nike.com in local currency.Sale 24/7Save big any time online.Shop hereNike Recycling & DonationRecycling + Donation helps reduce waste by cleaning and donating or recycling used shoes and apparel. It’s how we make sure what’s already been worn lives on, even when you’re done wearing it. Conditions do apply.Click here for more informationNearby StoresStore DirectoryNike Store Venezia (Partnered)FONDAMENTA SANTA LUCIA 23SESTRIERE CANNAREGIOVenice, Veneto, 30121, ITClosed • Opens Tomorrow at 8:00 AMNike Store Marghera Venezia (Partnered)CC NAVE DE VERO, VIA PIETRO ARDUINO 20VENEZIA, Veneto, 30175, ITClosed • Opens Tomorrow at 9:00 AMNike Factory Store PalmanovaPalmanova Outlet VillageStrada Proviciale 126Aiello Del Friuli, Friuli Venezia Giulia, 33041, ITClosed • Opens Tomorrow at 10:00 AM