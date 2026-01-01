Back to SearchNIKE STORE ROMA PORTAOpen • Closes at 9:00 PMVia delle Vigne NuoveCentro Commerciale Porta di RomaRoma, Lazio, 00139, IT0039 06 8707 4204Get DirectionsStore HoursSun - Sat: 9:00 AM - 9:00 PMServicesReturn InformationThis store does not accept returns for Nike.com or Nike App orders.Bra Fit by Nike FitFit is everything. Get the right bra and the right fit for your favorite activities.Member RewardsEnjoy special offers and product promos to thank our Members.Click & CollectPurchases made on nike.com can be collected from this store.Nearby StoresStore DirectoryNIKE STORE ROMAAtrio Biglietteria Stazione TerminiPiazza dei CinquecentoRoma, Lazio, 00185, ITOpen • Closes at 9:00 PMNIKE STORE ROMA DEL CORSOVia del Corso 447Roma, Lazio, 00186, ITOpen • Closes at 9:00 PMNike Well Collective Eur (Partnered)Viale dell'Oceano Pacifico, 83Euroma2 MallRome, Lazio, 00144, ITOpen • Closes at 8:00 PM