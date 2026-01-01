Back to SearchNFS Birkenhead PointClosed • Opens at 10:00 AMBirkenhead Point Shopping Centre19 Roseby St.Drummoyne, New South Wales, 2047, AU61291814970Get DirectionsStore HoursSun: 10:00 AM - 6:00 PMMon - Wed: 10:00 AM - 5:30 PMThu: 10:00 AM - 7:30 PMFri: 10:00 AM - 5:30 PMSat: 9:00 AM - 6:00 PMServicesLearn MoreScan product barcodes with the Nike App to view additional sizes and colors.Reuse-A-ShoeDrop off your worn-out sneakers and we’ll recycle them into Nike Grind.Click here for more information.Return InformationThis store does not accept returns for Nike.com or Nike App orders.Nearby StoresStore DirectoryNike BroadwayBroadway Shopping Centre1 Bay St.Shop 213-214Broadway, New South Wales, 2007, AUClosed • Opens at 10:00 AMNike Sydney City319 George StreetSydney, New South Wales, 2000, AUClosed • Opens at 9:30 AMNike BurwoodWestfield Burwood100 Burwood RdShop 353/4Burwood, New South Wales, 2134, AUClosed • Opens at 9:30 AM