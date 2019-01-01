Nike Partnerships & Events

Nike Members get access to exclusive offers from partners like Sweetgreen, Jason Markk and Headspace to help you make sport a daily habit. You’ll also get access to select local events in your community.

Download Nike App

Member Benefits

Member-Only Products

Member-Only Products

Free Shipping With Every Order

Free Shipping With Every Order

Exclusive Deals

Exclusive Deals

Special Offers in Nike Stores

Special Offers in Nike Stores

Product Advice From Nike Experts

Product Advice From Nike Experts

Free Running & Training Apps

Free Running & Training Apps