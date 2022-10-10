Nike Maternity Collection

I am a mother and so much more
Being a mother isn't one size fits all. And it's not about losing your identity.
It's about adding to everything you already are.
The Nike (M) collection is designed and tested by mothers—to give you the freedom to move however you want to, as a mother and so much more. Discover the collection now.
For Mothers, By Mothers
The Nike (M) Swoosh Bra is the first Nike bra designed exclusively for sport and nursing. Team it with Nike One (M) shorts featuring a flexible waistband that can be worn over or below a growing bump. Now available in new colors.
Mom Comes First
Nike (M) is more than a collection, it’s a space to find the support you need to get or stay active during motherhood. All of our apps deliver something different, so you can pick and choose what works for you. Featuring Guided Runs tailored to each trimester, tips and articles that cover everything from pelvic floor health to movement myth-busting, plus interviews and podcasts with pre and postpartum athletes.
A Series For Black Moms-to-Be
We talk the truths and joys of pregnancy.
Download the Nike App to watch Ultra Sound now.