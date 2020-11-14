Skip to content. (Press Enter)
      Mindset

      Podcast: Finding your Why

      Hosted by Ryan Flaherty with guest, author and motivational speaker, Simon Sinek.

      Greatness isn't born, it's trained. With that in mind, Nike’s ‘Trained’ podcast series explores the cutting-edge of holistic fitness to help make you a better trainer and athlete. Tune in to discover the latest innovations, insights, and trends from industry experts in the training world.

      Finding your “why” — your motivation, your belief, your cause — sets people up for greatness. And no one understands this idea better than Simon Sinek, an author, ethnographer, organizational consultant, and self-proclaimed optimist, who has dedicated his research, books, and career to helping people find their “why” and achieve their long-term goals. On this episode, Simon gives us tips on how to find and stick to our own “whys,” walks us through the best way to manage stress and how you can give yourself room to constantly improve by focusing on the process instead of the outcome.

      “I think there is great value in defining ourselves by who we are, not what we do. Because that is something we can work to improve until the day we die. It is something infinite.”

      Simon Sinek

      Trained Podcast: Simon Sinek

      Join Nike Training Club

      TRAINED is produced by Nike Training Club. Feeling inspired? Download NTC today.

