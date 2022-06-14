Points of Play: The Future of Break Dancing

Demba Ndiaye, 24, says he became interested in the sport after “going to a cybercafé to watch videos of break dancing.” With the help of those videos, training alone and without music on a basketball court, he taught himself the technique. Xavier saw Demba practicing one day in 2019 and invited him to join the Power Crew.



Break dancing has been on the rise in Dakar since the ’80s, when hip-hop music entered Senegalese culture on the waves of French TV programs and musical souvenirs brought back from the States. Now, on most days in the city, locals come out to watch groups like the Power Crew perform. Neighborhood kids wait patiently on the sidelines hoping for pointers, like how to do a headstand, from the pros.