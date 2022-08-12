What Are the Positions in Soccer?

Tune into the post-match interviews of any professional soccer game, and you’ll typically hear players praising their teammates. That’s because no matter how skilled a single player may be, each position on the soccer pitch has a pivotal role in the game.

“It’s essential that every player fully understands the role and responsibilities of the position that they are playing,” explained Carl Wild, a U.K.-based soccer coach. “This will then ensure that the team plays effectively together, rather than as a group of individual players.

According to the International Football Association Board (IFAB) Laws of the Game , the main rule handbook used to officiate a soccer game, a match is played between two teams that lasts 90 minutes, barring overtime. For an official match to begin, most collegiate, professional and recreational leagues require that the squads have at least seven players on the field at any given time, although the ideal number of players on the field per team is 11 (including the goalkeeper).

With that, many teams have rosters with up to 23 players total to offer ample substitution opportunities. Most professional teams are allowed five player substitutions throughout the match, although substitutions can be unlimited for many recreational and youth leagues.

Because soccer is such a versatile sport, it’s understandable that some positions have different names — and in some cases, purposes. For example, a “wide striker” may be called a “wing,” or a “center fullback” can also be considered a “stopper” or “sweeper.”

To learn more about all the different positions in soccer, read on below.

(Related: The 10 Best Nike Gifts for Soccer Players)