How To Play Soccer, According to Soccer Coaches

How to Play Soccer: Rules, Positions, and Basics, Explained by Coaches
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Learn how to play soccer with guidance from certified coaches, including insight on positions and game play basics every beginner needs.
Considered the biggest sport in the world
Quick Takeaways:
- A soccer game is 90 minutes, split into two 45-minute halves.
- Each team has 10 outfield players and one goalkeeper.
- Key rules to know are offsides, handball, yellow and red cards, and penalty kicks.
- Positions include forwards, midfielders, defenders
, and goalkeeper; all require similar core skills.
- Penalties are awarded when a foul is committed inside the 18-yard box.
How Long Is a Soccer Game?
“A full game is 90 minutes, split into two 45-minute halves,” said Carl Wild, certified soccer coach with the English Football Association and Scottish Football Association, management expert
“There are no breaks or [time-outs] within those halves. If there is a stop for an injury or substitution, officials will stop the watch and, usually, after 90 minutes, three or four minutes is added to the time,” he said.
What Are the Basic Rules of Soccer?
Learning how to play soccer
What Is a Handball in Soccer?
Using your hands is a big no-no in soccer. In soccer, it’s against the rules to maneuver the ball with your hands and arms
“The handball rule is very important and a growing gray area,” said Luke Toughey,
With that said, there are instances when the ball might be kicked in your direction and come in contact with your arms. Accidental cases like that are okay, so long as you don’t use your arms to handle the ball.
What Is Offside in Soccer?
This is another term you’ll hear frequently in soccer
Being offside creates a situation where it might be easier for an attacking player to score a goal,
What Do Yellow and Red Cards Mean in Soccer?
In soccer, foul play is against the rules. While it’s up to the referee’s discretion, fouls are when a player kicks, trips, pushes, or
When this happens, a referee may show either a yellow or red card to indicate the seriousness of the foul. A yellow card is a formal warning but allows the player to stay on the field, while a red card indicates a serious infraction that leads to immediate ejection from the game.
What Happens During a Penalty Kick?
When a foul occurs within the penalty box by the defending team, the opposing team gets a penalty kick, meaning they have the opportunity to score a goal with just the goalkeeper defending. Penalty kicks must occur 10 yards away from the penalty line, directly at the goalkeeper.
“Even more important than not conceding a penalty is having a player sent off [the field], either by being handed a red card or two yellow cards for indecent conduct, such as a dangerous tackle,” he said. When a player gets sent off the field, it means they are no longer allowed to participate in the game. This player also can’t be replaced.
What Are Corner Kicks, Throw-Ins, and Free Kicks?
If the ball goes over the goal line but a goal is not scored and is last touched by a player from the defending team, a corner kick is awarded to the attacking team. The corner kick restarts play, giving the attacking team a chance to redeem themselves.
If a player kicks the ball out of bounds, the referee gives a player from the opposing team (the team that did not last touch the ball) a throw-in. When throwing the ball back into bounds, players must keep both feet on the ground with both hands on the ball and above their head.
When a foul occurs anywhere else on the pitch (not the penalty box), it’s a free kick to the opposing team. A direct free kick means that a player gets to kick the ball directly at the goal, which may be blocked by a group of defenders on the opposing team. An indirect free kick is when a player must kick the ball to a teammate first before it can go into the goal (and count).
How Do You Score in Soccer?
A goal is when a player kicks the ball into the net of the opposing team. While forwards are more likely to score, any position and player on the field can score, including goalkeepers.
Scoring in soccer is quite simple
“After 90 minutes, if it’s the same score, you usually play another 30 minutes, split into two halves — so, 15 minutes and 15 minutes,” said Wild. “At the end of that, if it’s still the same, then it’s a penalty shootout
After penalty kicks, if one team scored more than the other, that team wins the game. If they don’t score and the game is still tied, it goes into a round of sudden death, which is when players keep kicking penalty kicks until one team scores more than the other.
What Are the Soccer Positions?
In the game, there are 10 field players on each team in either forward, defender, and midfielder units and more specific roles within those units. “Knowing how you work together within those units is important,” Selvadurai said. This ensures each player contributes to the game in necessary and impactful ways.
Forward
Forward is an offensive position, sometimes referred to as an “attacking” position. The players in forward positions are typically the ones scoring or creating goal opportunities by passing the ball to the striker.
Striker
A striker is a single player on the field situated closest to the other team’s goal. This is an attacking or forward position
Defense
Defense is all about “defending and keeping the ball out of the goal and making sure that the other team doesn’t get in dangerous opportunities to score,” said Selvadurai.
While the main objective of a defender is to keep the ball away from the goal, a defender can also score.
“That’s one of the best parts about being a defender
Goalkeeper
In soccer, there are two goalkeepers on the field, each protecting their team’s goal. This position requires
“Not only do you have to keep the ball out of the net with your hands, but you also have to manage the game,” said Selvadurai. “Goalkeepers see the entire field the entire time
Midfielder
Selvadurai calls midfielders the “link-up players
What Shoes Do You Need for Soccer?
Having the right qualities in soccer shoes can affect performance in a soccer game
- Nike Mercurial Vapor is the lightest Nike soccer boot
. FlyLite plate technology reduces weight but still features a sock-like fit and Chevron studs on the sole for traction in sudden direction changes in tight spaces.
- Nike Mercurial Superfly is the fastest Nike boot for soccer, designed for sprints at maximum speed with a prominent Zoom Air bag for a powerful energy return. The Flyweave Ultra upper keeps your foot secure, and the Chevron studs allow for explosive acceleration in open spaces.
Beyond Mercurial, Nike offers an array of other soccer boots. The Phantom 6 is one option, offered in both
Why Should You Start Playing Soccer?
Whether you played as a kid or have never kicked a ball, you may find that learning how to play soccer is easier than it seems. The game itself is straightforward, the positions are interchangeable, and the camaraderie between players can motivate more pick-up games and practices.
FAQs
How long is a soccer game?
A full game is 90 minutes, split into two 45-minute halves, with no breaks or time-outs within the halves. There is a 15-minute intermission, or halftime, between the two halves.
How many players are on a soccer team?
There are 22 players on the field, and each team has 10 field players and one goalkeeper. A game can be held with fewer players, but there must be at least
What is small-sided soccer, and is it a good way to start playing?
Small-sided soccer is any version of the game played with fewer players than a full 11v11 match, often ranging from 3v3 to 7v7. This includes pick-up games at a park, futsal, and many indoor or local recreational leagues.
For beginners, small-sided play is often an easy way to start
Do you need a full team to play soccer?
Not at all. While a standard match is 11v11, soccer can be played almost anywhere with smaller teams. Formats like 3v3, 5v5
What is a penalty kick?
When a foul occurs within the penalty box by the defending team, the opposing team gets a penalty kick, meaning they have the opportunity to score a goal with just the goalkeeper defending. Penalty kicks must occur 10 yards away from the penalty line, directly at the goalkeeper.
How large is a soccer field?
Soccer field sizes vary, but typically they’re around the same length as a football field (120 yards), and about 75 yards in width. However, you can play on smaller fields between 50 and 100 yards. A soccer field is called a pitch and is split in half, so each team has a half they start in. Located within each half is an area called the penalty box or 18-yard box, which is positioned around the goal.
Can any player score a goal in soccer?
Yes, any player is able to score a goal, even a goalkeeper if the ball travels the entire field. A goal is scored when the ball crosses the goal line between the goalposts and no offense is called on the play.