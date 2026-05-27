How To Play Soccer, According to Soccer Coaches

A goal is when a player kicks the ball into the net of the opposing team. While forwards are more likely to score, any position and player on the field can score, including goalkeepers.

Scoring in soccer is quite simple : O ne goal equals one point. And, if it’s a league game, one team doesn’t have to win the game. Wild said one team will win or they will have what’s called a draw. A draw is when the score is tied, which can occur even if the game ends at 0 to 0. This changes in a competition format.

“After 90 minutes, if it’s the same score, you usually play another 30 minutes, split into two halves — so, 15 minutes and 15 minutes,” said Wild. “At the end of that, if it’s still the same, then it’s a penalty shootout , and that’s usually five penalty kicks each, taken in turns." For context, penalty kicks entail a player kicking the ball into the net with a goalkeeper defending the ball.

After penalty kicks, if one team scored more than the other, that team wins the game. If they don’t score and the game is still tied, it goes into a round of sudden death, which is when players keep kicking penalty kicks until one team scores more than the other.