The History of the Air Max 1

Think of an Air bag (pictured above) like a trampoline. You step on it with your heel, and it springs back up. It makes walking and running more comfortable because it absorbs shock whenever your heel hits the ground. But without visible Air, "It was difficult for anyone to grasp Air, what that means,” Tinker said. Starting in the early 1980s, Nike’s Air engineers were trying to solve that problem by playing with prototypes featuring visible air, but the technology and design concepts just weren’t ready for prime time.

Nike sent Tinker to Paris for design inspiration. Paris is a city known for luxurious, gold buildings, but it would be a different type of building that got Tinker’s attention: the Centre Pompidou. The Centre Pompidou is unique because it’s designed like it’s inside-out. You can see everything from the outside: the heating, the ventilation, the escalators, even the pipes are on the outside and painted in bright colors.

The building inspired Tinker and he started thinking about how to expose the Nike Air unit for a shoe that would become the Air Max 1. He went back to Nike headquarters and started visualizing and sketching out different ideas, ultimately cutting away some of the midsole to expose the air bag. At the same time, Nike’s Air lab was making tech breakthroughs, enabling Tinker’s vision to become reality.