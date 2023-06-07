What You Need To Know About Running on a Treadmill vs. Outside

“Treadmills are a great tool in a running repertoire,” Jeffers said. He added that the key benefits of running on a treadmill include that they are often located in a climate-controlled room and they enable you to dictate and access variables that may not be readily available outside — such as controlling for speed and adjusting the incline.

In addition, treadmill belts provide a level of cushion that the ground may not, which can help preserve bone and joint health over time. You can also walk on a treadmill as a form of active recovery.

Running on a treadmill may be easier on your joints because the surface is typically flat and consistent, and the structure of the belt makes it lower impact relative to running outdoors, Jou said. More specifically, running on a treadmill is advantageous if you’re recovering from injuries, or experience joint dysfunction and pain, he added.

If you have cardiovascular conditions, balance issues, vertigo or dizziness, or are recovering from an operation or lower-body injury, consult a healthcare professional for guidance on whether running on a treadmill is the best option for you, Jou said.

Treadmill running is considered a low-impact activity, but individual factors including — but not limited to — poor fitting footwear, preexisting health conditions, and your running mechanics can influence the likelihood of getting injured, Jou said.

Runner’s knee, shin splints, stress fractures, achilles tendinitis, plantar fasciitis and muscular imbalances can be exacerbated due to the repetitive nature and decreased variability of the terrain on the treadmill relative to road running, Jou said.

Additionally, performing running workouts on a treadmill can be helpful for new runners because they're able to customize the incline and speed; control the pace and intensity of the workout which, in part, makes it easier to maintain a consistent speed; or practice interval training, Jou said. Not to mention, training in a controlled environment enables you to devote energy toward your workout as opposed to focusing on unpredictable external factors like the weather. This, in theory, can result in more successful workouts, Jou added.

However, due to the belt’s flat and consistent surface, running on a treadmill may not challenge certain muscle groups as effectively as running outside. Because of how linear and stable running on a treadmill is, you may not be prepared for the differences in the terrain outdoors. Before running outdoors, make note of the texture of the path, inclines and declines, and varying temperatures.

Due to variations of the outdoor terrain and inclines on the road, the ankle and foot stabilizers — including the anterior tibialis (the front part of your shin) — the calf muscles, and the hip abductors and adductors will be used differently than running on the treadmill.

“While treadmill running can be a good starting point for runners, running outdoors engages a wider range of muscles, particularly in the legs, as you navigate uneven terrain and varying inclines,” Jou said.

Additionally, people who exclusively run on the treadmill may have underdeveloped hamstrings, glutes, calves, hip stabilizers, and adductors and abductors (the muscles responsible for moving your legs in and out laterally) due to the homogeneity of running on a treadmill, specifically the flat surface of the belt, according to Jeffers.

It is important to note that certain factors associated with running on a treadmill, like hip flexor tightness from the repetitive forward motion and weak glutes and a decrease in core activation from the lack of variation and demand of balance and stabilization, can contribute to or worsen muscular imbalances such as lower cross syndrome, Jou said.

To make a treadmill run level of effort comparable to outdoor running demands, consider increasing the incline to 1.0, said Jason Machowsky, C.S.C.S., R.D., and exercise physiologist.