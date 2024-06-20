Running is a popular activity that benefits both physical and mental health. But, if you run at the same pace each time, you're missing out on benefits that come from varying your running pace. Running your fastest for every run is hard on your body and can lead to injury.

The fastest a human is known to run is approximately 27½ miles per hour, a pace attained by sprinter Usain Bolt when he set the world record for the 100-meter dash in 2009. Of course, the average person cannot run at a pace anywhere close to this, and even Bolt only reached this milestone briefly in his career. Running at such a high speed is not sustainable. “Even seasoned runners require lots of slow, easy running,” running coach Dave Ridley says.

The key is to vary your running paces, which is important for any runner. “The main reason we vary our paces across different runs is to periodize our training to optimize our running and reach our peak performance when it matters — whether that is race day or the day you want to achieve your goal,” running coach Lydia O’Donnell says.

So, what are your optimal running paces, and how do you determine them? Several Nike running coaches, including Ridley and O’Donnell, explain this process and its importance.