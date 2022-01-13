How Diet Affects Mental Health, According to Nutritional Psychiatrist Uma Naidoo

Trained Podcast: Mental Health Miniseries: Uma Naidoo, MD
Coaching
One secret to a happy mood? Eating healthy food. Find out why a fork and knife should be your new mental health tools.
Trained is a podcast exploring the cutting edge of holistic fitness.
We drink pressed juices and load up on whole grains to better our bodies, but what we eat and drink can nourish our brains too. That’s according to the rapidly growing field of nutritional psychiatry, which explores the benefits of food on cognitive well-being. On episode two of our three-part mental health miniseries, Uma Naidoo, MD, a Harvard-trained psychiatrist and Michelin-star chef, joins host Jaclyn Byrer to tell us how meals can impact our mood. She also offers guidance on building out our grocery lists with nuts, fish, turmeric and other foods that can help fight anxiety and depression, and she breaks down the surprising connection between the brain and the gut. By following Dr Naidoo’s six pillars of nutritional psychiatry, everyone can fill their plate with mood-boosting food.
“There’s a lot of power at the end of our fork. And we have the ability to change things around and improve things to feel emotionally better.”
Uma Naidoo
MD, nutritional psychiatrist and author of This Is Your Brain on Food
