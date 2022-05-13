Never Done Breaking The Mold: The Waffle Mindset

Revolution in performance can come from the most unlikely of places. However, even the most innovative of visionaries may have struggled to believe running was about to change forever as Barbara Bowerman — wife of Bill, the legendary American track and field coach and co-founder of Nike — rustled up a plateful of waffles on a lazy Oregon morning in 1971.



But hunger wasn’t the only thing triggered by the iron in that kitchen.



Hunting for a way to make shoes lighter, faster, and better at gripping Hayward Field’s new artificial track surface without spikes, Bill was hit by inspiration as his breakfast hit his plate.



“You know, by turning it upside down — where the waffle part would come in contact with the track — I think that might work.”