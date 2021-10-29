I Am First: Nathan Féliot found himself through dance

Nevertheless, he is as focused as ever on his goals. “I want to prove to her that I can succeed,” says Nathan, who also wants to challenge misconceptions within the dance industry. He has already encountered some racial stereotypes about “how Black people dance well” but, at the same time, are not considered classical dancers. Through hard work and diligence, he wants to disprove these stereotypes as well.



Belgium is Nathan’s next destination, where he has just been accepted to train at a prestigious dance conservatory’s 3-year program. And after that? He’s thinking big. He is inspired by the works of acclaimed modern dance choreographers such as Jacob Jonas and James Wilton. Nathan is already contemplating what longevity in the industry could look like for him, whether it will involve reinterpreting musicals or eventually making the leap from dancer to choreographer.



"You can’t be a dancer all your life,” he says. “I need to secure the bag.”