The Best Women's Black Sweatpants From Nike
Buying Guide
The staple sweats for lounging, working out, and everything in between.
Black sweatpants are a staple that belongs in every woman’s closet. They’re versatile, comfortable and stylish — worthy of being worn at home, while out running errands, and while warming up at the gym. Black Nike sweatpants come in a range of options — from lightweight to warm and cozy, in fleece or terry — making it easy to choose the style that’s best for you based on your needs and preferences.
Ahead, you’ll find a collection of women’s black sweatpants to consider adding to your everyday rotation. You’ll find plenty of opportunities to break them out.
Best Women's Black Sweatpants for Lounging: Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
When you’re relaxing at home, the best black Nike sweatpants for women are soft and unrestricting. The Phoenix Fleece sweatpants are all that and more. They’re ultra-soft on the inside, thanks to midweight fleece fabric — soft on the skin, without feeling too heavy. The cut of the pants is oversized, with an elastic and drawstring waistband designed to sit high on the hips, so you won’t have to worry about slipping or feeling constricted. Whether you’re enjoying a day relaxing on the couch or running a few errands, you’ll be comfortable sporting these fleece pants.
Best Women's Black Joggers for the Gym: Nike Therma-Fit One
At the gym, the right gear makes all the difference. Black jogger sweatpants like Nike’s Therma-Fit One can be worn solo or layered over bike shorts to allow for maximum versatility at the gym. The lightweight polyester and spandex blend is stretchy and designed with heat-regulating tech, so you are only as sweaty as you want to be. Ribbed cuffs hug your ankles, so your pants remain snugly in place when you jog, jump or lift.
Best Women's Black Sweatpants for Outdoors: Nike ACG Lungs
Whether you’re headed out on an all-day hike or simply taking a stroll through the neighborhood, these cozy black pants for women are just the item to keep you comfortable when you’re on the move. These pants are designed with French terry fleece to keep you warm, while a water-repellent finish helps keep fog, mist and rain at bay.
Best Versatile Black Sweatpants: Nike Sportswear Chill Terry
Dress them up or dress them down, the Nike Sportswear Chill Terry sweatpants have a relaxed straight-leg design that walks the line between comfort and style. The lightweight cotton and polyester terry fabric has a drapey feel that mimics the look of relaxed trousers. Try dressing up these women’s black sweatpants with a button-down, or keep things casual with a T-shirt or tank.
Best Women's Black Sweatpants for Travel: Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
If you have any travel on the horizon, the outfit you wear en route can be just as important as the looks you wear once you arrive. Whether you’ll be on a long-haul flight or driving to your destination, Nike’s Sportswear Tech Fleece sweatpants are the best black Nike sweatpants for the job since they are warm and lightweight — ideal for situations when temperatures can fluctuate thanks to changes in air conditioning. As a bonus, a zip pocket keeps essentials like your ID and keys secure.
Words by Aemilia Madden