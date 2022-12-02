5 Ways to Style a Nike Crop Top
Styling Tips
Whether you’re relaxing at home or hitting a workout class, there are loads of ways to style a crop top.
Don’t underestimate the versatility of the crop top. This shrunken silhouette, which generally hits above the belly button, has become increasingly popular for the simple fact that there isn’t one right way — or occasion — to wear it.
The crop top is often dressier than its T-shirt or sports bra counterparts, but it still offers comfort thanks to being made from soft cotton or stretch fabrics. Over the last few years, the rise of high-waisted bottoms has made the crop top a key piece — not just for the gym, but also for work. You can style one with stretchy running tights or biker shorts while you work out, and then trade in jeans or a pair of trousers once it’s time to change venues.
Not all crop top designs are created equal. Depending on your activity or destination, you’ll want to consider how to style crop tops, whether it’s loose and relaxed or tight and snugly. Ahead, find five different crop top looks to inspire your style, whether you’re adding to your collection or you're shopping for one for the first time.
1. Pair a Turtleneck Crop Top With High-waisted Shorts
Image Credit: Porsha Ellis
It might be counterintuitive to pick a crop top with a high neck, but there’s a sleek balance that comes from playing with unexpected proportions. A turtleneck crop top toes the line between sleek and sporty, making it a worthy staple for pairing with a pair of high-waisted shorts. This monochromatic look draws the eye to the details: a slick zipper, contrasting piping, and a pair of all-eyes-on-me sneakers like Vapormax. The crop top zip-neck detail not only makes it easy to get on and off, but also means that you can show a bit more neck if you so desire.
2. Sport a Fitted Crop Top With Loose Sweats
Image Credit: Nia Symone
Some days you want to keep things casual, like when you’re lounging around at home in soft cotton sweats. On those laid-back days, a look of mix-and-match neutral hues is elevated and polished, and it doesn’t require much effort in navigating how well the styles match. A top that’s fitted with a bit of stretch will balance out the slouchy fit of the sweats, but will still be comfortable to wear while you lay on your couch or do easy chores around the house. And, for a comfy-cute twist, try adding a cozy crop top with a fitted silhouette.
If you decide you’re ready to head out to meet a friend for brunch or even just to run errands, try adding a pair of white Nike Blazer shoes, a functional top handle tote, and statement jewelry to give the ensemble a cool — yet effortless — glow up.
3. Match Your Oversize Crop Top With Leggings
Image Credit: Dhyani Bella
When playing with proportions and fit, you can never go wrong with styling something relaxed with a contrasting body-hugging silhouette.
Leggings are a go-to staple for hitting the gym, but to take them beyond breaking a sweat, style them with a loose crop top silhouette that has a bit more of a street feel. The shorter hem sets it apart from your relaxed gym tees, showing a hint of skin, while still providing some coverage in the midsection. If you tend to stray away from crop tops, this is a strong entrypoint style to ease into the silhouette.
To give the look a more casual appearance, try styling with a two-tone sneaker, and finish with a tote bag that can take you from brunch to errands.
4. Wear a Wrap Crop Top With High-Waisted Biker Shorts
Image Credit: Porsha Ellis
Even if you plan on reserving crop tops for your athleisure looks, you can set your style apart with a silhouette that has unexpected details like this wrap version with a twist across the center of the chest.
The colorful coordination with a pair of biker shorts in the same color family (and even coordinated shoes) instantly ties the look together. If you want a bit more coverage when pulling together this colorful combo, try layering an oversized button-down on top. The more formal vibe dresses the look up while also serving as a light layer to keep your skin protected.
5. Yoga Crop Top Meets Leggings
Image Credit: Naomi Hutchinson
Get ready to stretch and move with a matching set that includes a crop top and coordinated pair of leggings. For low-impact workouts like yoga, a crop top can be worn on its own (with leggings or shorts) or easily layered under a jacket or long-sleeve top while you warm up. The two-tone colors and contrasting stitching makes this workout outfit an eye-catcher during class and suitable for a coffee run afterward.
Words by Aemilia Madden