Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Lifestyle
        2. /
      2. Clothing
        3. /
      3. Jackets & Vests

      Womens Lifestyle Jackets & Vests

      Pick Up Today
      Shop by Promotion 
      (0)
      Gender 
      (1)
      Women
      Shop by Price 
      (0)
      Color 
      (0)
      Sports & Activities 
      (1)
      Lifestyle
      Best For 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Plus Size
      Fit 
      (0)
      Insulation Type 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Collections 
      (0)
      Size 
      (0)
      Nike Sportswear Collection
      Nike Sportswear Collection Women's Woven Jacket
      Just In
      Nike Sportswear Collection
      Women's Woven Jacket
      $125
      Nike Sportswear Collection
      Nike Sportswear Collection Women's Reverse French Terry Vest
      Just In
      Nike Sportswear Collection
      Women's Reverse French Terry Vest
      $75
      Nike Sportswear Essential Repel
      Nike Sportswear Essential Repel Women's Woven Jacket (Plus Size)
      Just In
      Nike Sportswear Essential Repel
      Women's Woven Jacket (Plus Size)
      $75
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Women's Reversible Varsity Bomber Jacket
      Nike Sportswear
      Women's Reversible Varsity Bomber Jacket
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Women's Sports Utility Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear
      Women's Sports Utility Jacket
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Women's Sports Utility Vest
      Nike Sportswear
      Women's Sports Utility Vest
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Women's Terry Quilted Jacket
      Nike Sportswear
      Women's Terry Quilted Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Essential Repel
      Nike Sportswear Essential Repel Women's Woven Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Essential Repel
      Women's Woven Jacket
      $75
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series Women's Parka
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series
      Women's Parka
      Nike Sportswear Storm-FIT ADV Tech Pack
      Nike Sportswear Storm-FIT ADV Tech Pack Women's Trench Coat
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Storm-FIT ADV Tech Pack
      Women's Trench Coat
      Nike Sportswear Swoosh
      Nike Sportswear Swoosh Women's Woven Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Swoosh
      Women's Woven Jacket
      $120
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Women's Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Women's Jacket
      Jordan
      Jordan Women's Trucker Jacket
      Jordan
      Women's Trucker Jacket
      $160
      Nike Air Therma-FIT
      Nike Air Therma-FIT Women's Corduroy Winter Jacket
      Nike Air Therma-FIT
      Women's Corduroy Winter Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel Women's Hooded Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
      Women's Hooded Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Plush
      Nike Sportswear Plush Women's Printed Faux Fur Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Plush
      Women's Printed Faux Fur Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Icon Clash
      Nike Sportswear Icon Clash Women's Full-Zip Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Icon Clash
      Women's Full-Zip Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series Women's Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series
      Women's Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Swoosh
      Nike Sportswear Swoosh Women's Full-Zip Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Swoosh
      Women's Full-Zip Jacket
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Women's Faux Fur Long Jacket
      Nike Sportswear
      Women's Faux Fur Long Jacket
      $200
      Nike Sportswear Essential Storm-FIT
      Nike Sportswear Essential Storm-FIT Women's Woven Parka Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Essential Storm-FIT
      Women's Woven Parka Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Windrunner
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Windrunner Women's Down Vest
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Windrunner
      Women's Down Vest
      Nike Sportswear Essential Windrunner
      Nike Sportswear Essential Windrunner Women's Woven Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Essential Windrunner
      Women's Woven Jacket
      $105
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel Women's Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
      Women's Jacket