How To Start Lifting Weights, According to Trainers

The benefits of utilizing strength machines, such as the assisted squat machine or seated leg curl machine, are to get familiar with the movement and your body under a load, while also being able to build strength before advancing to free weights.

“Machines can be really useful for beginners because they take some of the technique and stability requirements out of the equation. This is perfect for someone just starting out or who is maybe older or has suffered some injuries,” Alemar said.

If you don’t have access to a gym or unlimited equipment, there are ways to make modifications. It might just take some creativity. If you aren’t familiar with modifications, another option is to search for a specific exercise followed by “modifications” or consult an expert such as a trainer. For example, if you don’t have access to a squat machine, you can perform squats with dumbbells, a kettlebell, or household objects such as a bottle of laundry detergent.

Alemar recommended using the lying leg curl, horizontal leg press, seated cable row, and seated chest press machines. These machines are beginner friendly and cover one of the main movement patterns (push, pull, hinge, squat), he said.

You can implement these exercises into your routine individually or you can make a workout out of these four exercises by performing three sets and using a weight that will allow you to perform eight to 12 reps properly, Alemar said. When in doubt, always start with a lighter weight and increase gradually, versus choosing a weight that’s too heavy and running the risk of injury or performing the movement wrong.

With the help of a trainer — or a video series created by trustworthy trainers — you could also introduce free weights into your routine, as research has indicated that both weight training modalities (free weights and machines) can elicit similar results.