Kettlebell Swings: What They Are and What Muscles They Work

Research from the American Council on Exercise explored the effects of taking two kettlebell classes per week for eight weeks. Researchers not only found considerable strength gains in study subjects but also notable increases in aerobic capacity, dynamic balance and core strength.

“Kettlebell swings use a lot of major muscle groups, and they’re done explosively, so they get your heart rate up really quickly,” said Forest Vance, Russian Kettlebell Challenge Level II .

The explosive hip extension movement also makes kettlebell swings effective for improving jumping and running power. “Hip extension is the foundation of a lot of those athletic movements,” Vance said.