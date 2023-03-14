The Benefits of Deadlifts, According to Experts

Walk through a gym and you’ll likely see athletes pulling barbells — or dumbbells or kettlebells — toward their lower abdomen. Curious about the move? Meet the deadlift.

The exercise is an essential component to any strength routine, Megan Daley, a CrossFit Level 1 Trainer, said.

“Deadlifts are a foundational strength movement,” Daley said. “They are also incredibly functional. I can’t think of a reason why I wouldn’t put some variation of a deadlift in a program [for a client].”

When an exercise is characterized as “functional,” it refers to the exercise’s ability to enhance a multitude of other movements, including those that happen while working out (say, running) and those that occur in everyday life (like picking up a heavy box in the garage).

Daley said that the movement — which has several variations, including the Romanian deadlift, traditional barbell deadlift, and sumo deadlift — is considered a posterior-chain exercise, meaning the move targets the muscles on the back of the body, like the hamstrings and glutes.

The American Council on Exercise noted that posterior-chain training is crucial to improve all-around strength, power, posture improvement, and flexibility. (The squat is another posterior-chain exercise.) When performing a deadlift with proper form, the body engages in a “chain-like” symphony of muscular contraction and relaxation, according to the ACE.

And because the movement calls on so many posterior chain muscles — and not just on the lower body — the move is especially powerful, Daley said. “The stronger your deadlift, the better equipped you’ll be to do things throughout your day without hitting muscular fatigue,” she said.

Read on to discover six potential benefits associated with deadlifting, according to fitness experts.

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