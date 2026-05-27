How to Clean Soccer Cleats

Knowing what not to do when cleaning and wearing soccer cleats can help prevent damage and prolong the life of your shoes.

While tossing your cleats in the washing machine and dryer may be convenient, doing so can ruin the shoe’s upper materials and foot plate . For this reason, it’s important to hand-wash with a mild cleaning solution, such as laundry detergent mixed with warm water, and let the cleats air-dry.

Tip: Check that you’re using a mild detergent . Bleach and harsh chemicals degrade synthetic materials and can affect the cleat’s color and texture.

When hand-washing your cleats, avoid soaking them fully in water, particularly cleats with knit uppers, like the Nike Flyknit and Gripknit. Use a damp washcloth and the cleaning solution to wipe away dirt and stains before rinsing thoroughly.

Shoelaces should be cleaned separately. Remove them from the shoes and place them in a mesh laundry bag before tossing them into the washing machine with the next load of laundry. But don’t put them in the dryer . T he excessive heat can damage the plastic tips on the laces or cause the laces to shrink.

Once your cleats are dry, they’re ready for play. It’s key, however, to wear soccer cleats on the appropriate surface. For example, wearing cleats designed for artificial grass on hard surfaces, like pavement and sidewalks, accelerates stud wear and degrades the foot plate.

Tip: Store the cleats in a soccer bag and opt for a pair of Nike slides when you’re not on the pitch.