How to Clean Soccer Cleats: A Step-by-Step Guide to Cleaning, Drying, and Care
Product Care
Clean soccer cleats after every match to extend their life. Hand-wash with mild detergent and warm water, air-dry away from direct heat, and wash laces separately. This article offers a full care guide for Nike soccer cleats.
Supplies
- Mild laundry detergent
Tools
- Gentle cleaning brush
- Tool, such as a putty knife or screwdriver (optional)
- Small bowl
- Washcloth
It doesn’t take long for a new pair of soccer cleats to get muddy on the pitch. To show up on game day with fresh-looking boots and help extend the life of your favorite pair, it’s important to know how to clean soccer cleats at home.
Quick Takeaways
- Clean soccer cleats as soon as possible after each match or practice to prevent dirt from setting.
- Hand-wash only. Washing machines can damage cleats and may damage the washer.
- Use a mild laundry detergent mixed with warm water. Avoid harsh chemicals or bleach.
- Air-dry
indoors away from direct sunlight, hair dryers , and tumble dryers. Heat damages the materials.
- Wash laces separately, either by hand or in a mesh bag on a cold
, delicate cycle. Never put them in the dryer.
- Cleats should be fully dry before being worn again or stored in a bag.
How to Clean Soccer Cleats
- Remove loose dirt immediately after the match. Knock the cleats together sole-to-sole or use a stick, putty knife
, or screwdriver to clear debris from the soles and studs.
- Remove the laces. Set them aside to wash separately.
- Mix a cleaning solution of mild laundry detergent and warm water in a small bowl.
- Brush the soles. Use a gentle cleaning brush or spare toothbrush with the cleaning solution.
- Scrub the uppers. Use a damp washcloth and the cleaning solution to wipe away dirt and stains.
- Rinse thoroughly. Remove all soap residue from both the soles and uppers.
- Wash the laces. Hand-wash in dish soap and water or place in a mesh bag for a cold
, delicate machine cycle. Air-dry only.
- Air-dry
the cleats indoors. Avoid direct sunlight, hair dryers , and tumble dryers. Stuff with newspaper to absorb moisture and maintain shape.
How to Clean Nike Flyknit or Gripknit Cleats
Many of Nike’s soccer cleats feature Flyknit and Gripknit uppers to provide a secure, sock-like fit. These include the new-and-improved Mercurial Superfly — built for maximum speed — and Mercurial Vapor — the brand’s lightest boot yet.
Cleaning these knit constructions calls for special care. Use a soft brush rather than a stiff scrubber and avoid soaking the upper. Instead, wipe with a damp cloth and mild detergent. Then, allow to air-dry
How to Clean Nike FlyTouch or Synthetic Leather Cleats
The synthetic leather uppers used in Nike’s Tiempo cleats are supersoft, adapting to the shape of your foot for an accommodating fit without overstretching. They’re also more durable and can tolerate a slightly firmer scrub during cleaning. Then, wipe them with a damp cloth and mild detergent.
Keep in mind that the synthetic leather material molds to the foot over time, so it’s important to maintain its shape during drying. Stuff the cleats lightly with newspaper while they air-dry.
What to Avoid
Knowing what not to do when cleaning and wearing soccer cleats can help prevent damage and prolong the life of your shoes.
While tossing your cleats in the washing machine and dryer may be convenient, doing so can ruin the shoe’s upper materials and foot plate
Tip: Check that you’re using a mild detergent
When hand-washing your cleats, avoid soaking them fully in water, particularly cleats with knit uppers, like the Nike Flyknit and Gripknit. Use a damp washcloth and the cleaning solution to wipe away dirt and stains before rinsing thoroughly.
Shoelaces should be cleaned separately. Remove them from the shoes and place them in a mesh laundry bag before tossing them into the washing machine with the next load of laundry. But don’t put them in the dryer
Once your cleats are dry, they’re ready for play. It’s key, however, to wear soccer cleats on the appropriate surface. For example, wearing cleats designed for artificial grass on hard surfaces, like pavement and sidewalks, accelerates stud wear and degrades the
Tip: Store the cleats in a soccer bag and opt for a pair of Nike slides when you’re not on the pitch.
How to Prevent and Remove Odor From Soccer Cleats
Smelly soccer cleats are a common problem. That funky odor comes from the bacteria that grow in large numbers on your feet. Foot bacteria create stink-producing organic acids as waste products. These include methanethiol, which has a smell that resembles rotting cabbages. Gross, right?
Luckily, there are many solutions for preventing and removing foot stench from your soccer cleats.
Odor sprays may sound like an easy solution, but these often mask rather than remove the source of the smell. So, your best move is to clean your cleats after every practice or game. But make sure they’re completely dry before wearing them again or putting them back in your soccer bag. Storing damp cleats in a soccer bag or re-introducing foot bacteria can lead to bacteria growth and unwanted odors.
It’s also helpful to remove the insoles periodically and wash them separately to reduce odor buildup.
If you can’t give your cleats a thorough cleaning in between sessions, use baking soda as a stopgap. Baking soda acts as a natural deodorizer that absorbs smells and bacteria. Mix ¼ cup of baking soda, ¼ cup of baking powder, and ½ cup of cornstarch before dividing the mixture between two socks. Tie each sock off by making a knot at the top and place one sock in each shoe, leaving them overnight.
Frequently Asked Questions
How do you clean Flyknit or Gripknit soccer cleats?
Soccer cleats with knit constructions, like the Nike Flyknit and Gripknit, should be cleaned with a soft brush rather than a stiff scrubber. Also, avoid soaking the upper. Instead, wipe with a damp cloth and mild detergent. Allow to air
Can I put soccer cleats in the washing machine?
It’s best to hand-wash soccer cleats to avoid damaging them. To hand-wash, scrub them with a mild cleaning solution, such as laundry detergent mixed with warm water, and let them air-dry.
Can I put soccer cleats in the dryer?
Excessive heat can cause damage to soccer cleats, so it’s best to air-dry them. Avoid putting them in the dryer, using a hair dryer
How do you get the smell out of soccer cleats?
Shoe odor happens when sweat and moisture become trapped, causing bacteria from your feet to multiply. Regularly cleaning soccer cleats can help prevent these bacteria from taking hold. But if your cleats seem to smell no matter how much you wash them, try spraying the inside of your cleats with a solution that’s equal parts white vinegar and water after each cleaning to neutralize odors and fight bacteria. Allow them to air-dry.
How often should you clean soccer cleats?
Cleaning soccer cleats as soon as possible after every match or practice can help extend their life.
Can you clean soccer cleat laces in the washing machine?
Yes. Simply remove the laces from the cleats
How do you make soccer cleats last longer?
Clean your soccer cleats as soon as possible after every practice or match to keep dirt and odor-causing bacteria from setting in. Be sure to follow proper care instructions to prevent damage. For example, avoid harsh cleaning solutions and putting cleats or shoelaces in the dryer. It’s also important not to wear your soccer cleats off the field, as hard surfaces can cause damage.