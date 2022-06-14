Summer Sale: Save Up to 50%

Shop Now. Ends 6.18.

Trained Podcast: Becoming Fearless With Lewis Howes

Coaching

This athlete’s biggest win happened off the field, when he realized he had the power to shape his future. Now he’s helping others do the same.

Last updated: June 26, 2021
How to Overcome Your Biggest Fears, According to Author Lewis Howes

“Trained” is a podcast exploring the cutting edge of holistic fitness.

We all develop a wide range of skills in school, but one major topic your syllabi likely lacked? How to handle all your feels. So when life throws the truly tough stuff at us — in Lewis Howes’ case, that included sexual abuse, a brother in jail, and an injury that ended his pro football career — we don’t know how to cope, let alone thrive. After sulking on his sister’s couch for a hot second, Howes decided to face his biggest fears (those aforementioned feelings) and get vulnerable. Now a popular podcast host, best-selling author, business coach and Team USA handball player, Howes is on a mission to help others find greatness by confronting what they’re afraid of. On this episode, the JOAT opens up to Nike senior director of performance Ryan Flaherty about how he’s achieved mental and physical health by working through shame and an identity crisis, and how relying on mentors has turned him into an “athlete of life.” His advice for creating a fear list, shedding personality masks (he has some powerful words for all you male listeners on this one), and thinking exponentially can help us all create our own course on emotional intelligence. Better late than never.

“Do the fear until the fear goes away.”

Lewis Howes

Author of The School of Greatness, keynote speaker, and USA Team Handball Men's National Team athlete

Listen Now

Have a question about mindset, movement, nutrition, recovery or sleep? Have a suggestion for a guest or topic? Email Flaherty at trained@nike.com, and he’ll see what he can do.

Related Stories

How to Be a Good Coach for Yourself, According to Coaching Expert Margaret Moore

Coaching

Trained Podcast: Coach Up With  Margaret Moore

How to Manage Chronic Pain and Live Better, According to Psychotherapist Nicole Sachs

Coaching

Trained Podcast: Become a Self-Healer With Nicole Sachs

How to Embrace Mental Wellness, According to Nike CEO John Donahoe

Coaching

Trained Podcast: Investing in Your Mental Wellness With John Donahoe

Hit Your Goals With Mental Training Tips From CrossFit Athlete Chandler Smith

Coaching

Trained Podcast: Meet Any Challenge With Chandler Smith

Trainer Joelle D’Fontaine On Why Everyone Should Dance

Coaching

Trained Podcast: Care to Dance With Joelle D’Fontaine