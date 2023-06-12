How to Clean Sunglasses in 4 Easy Steps
Product Care
Before reaching for your T-shirt to wipe off smudges from your sunglasses, check out these tips on how to properly clean sunglasses and keep them scratch-free.
Supplies
- Mild dish soap
- Anti-fog spray (optional)
Tools
- Microfiber cloth
Over time, sunglasses are bound to pick up dust, sweat, grime and smudges, but with proper cleaning techniques, they can easily be returned to pristine condition. While wiping the lenses on your clothing might seem like the quickest and most convenient option to clean them, there’s a better way. All you need is a microfiber cloth, dish soap and some running water.
Taking a few extra moments to properly clean sunglasses will help avoid unintentional damage, scratches or erosion of any UV-protective coating. If you’re setting out to de-smudge a pair of polarized sunglasses, blue-light glasses or eyewear of any kind, follow these easy cleaning tips to keep your glasses spotless.
(Related: What Are Polarized Sunglasses, and Do You Need Them? Experts Weigh In)
How to Clean Sunglasses
1.Wet the Lenses
At the sink, run the glasses under lukewarm water.
2.Apply Soap Using Fingers
With clean hands, add a dab of mild dish soap to both sides of the lenses. Using your thumb and index finger, rub the lenses in a circular motion, but be mindful not to scratch the lenses with your nails.
This motion helps remove natural oils, makeup, sweat and other debris that can stick to lenses. Make sure to rub the frames and arms of the glasses as well.
3.Rinse the Sunglasses
Wash off the suds by running the eyewear under a gentle stream of lukewarm water. Be sure to rinse away any remaining soapy water.
4.Dry Thoroughly
Using a dry microfiber cloth, wipe all the moisture from the glasses.
If you plan to add a spritz of anti-fogging solution to your sunglasses, this is the time. Anti-fog spray can help keep sunglasses from fogging up during sweaty workouts or while wearing a face mask and sunglasses together.
(Related: The Best Nike Sunglasses for Running)
How to Clean Sunglasses On the Go
If you’re on the go and can’t follow the above steps to clean your sunglasses, try carrying a small, microfiber cloth in your glasses case. This way, you can refrain from wiping them off with other things like T-shirts, which can scratch the lenses.
Consider keeping a small spray bottle of mild degreaser (available at many eyewear providers) in your bag or car, too. Simply spritz the lenses and wipe them clean with your microfiber cloth.
How to Properly Store Sunglasses
To keep a pair of sunglasses in top shape, store them in a hard case or a microfiber sleeve when you’re not wearing them. Leaving sunglasses out of their case (in the car, for example) lets dust accumulate. Sunlight can then bake the dust into the lenses, causing the UV-protective coating to deteriorate over time.
What Not to Do: 3 Common Mistakes to Avoid When Cleaning Sunglasses
- Don’t Use Saliva
Don’t clean your sunglasses by fogging the lenses with your breath or spitting on them. Saliva is acidic and can cause lens coatings to disintegrate.
- Don’t Clean With Acetone, Alcohol or Glass Cleaner
These products are harsh on the lenses and can also remove the UV-protective coating. It’s best to only use mild dish soap to clean sunglasses.
- Don’t Wipe Sunglasses With Clothing or Paper Towels
Using materials other than microfiber fabrics, including paper products like paper towels and tissues, can scratch the lenses of your sunglasses. To ensure you don’t damage your lenses, it’s best to always use a microfiber cloth for cleaning.
How to Get a Deep Clean for Your Sunglasses
If your sunglasses are still not as clean as you want, consider taking them to an eyewear provider for a deep clean. If the nose pads on your glasses have started to discolor, this deep-cleaning process can help get them looking brand new.
Frequently Asked Questions
How often should I clean my sunglasses?
How often you should clean your sunglasses depends on how frequently you wear them. However, if you want to keep a pair of sunglasses in top condition, clean them each time you wear them. Throughout the day, glasses can accumulate natural oils, sweat, dirt, germs and makeup.
Frequently washing your glasses can also help extend the life of the lenses, ensuring that debris won’t break down the UV-protective coating over time.
What’s the best way to clean polarized sunglasses?
Cleaning polarized sunglasses is the same as cleaning any other eyewear. Use lukewarm water, a dab of mild dish soap and a microfiber cloth to rub the lenses clean. Work in a circular motion and rinse all soap off the lenses when you’re done. Then, wipe the glasses dry with a fresh microfiber cloth.
How often should I replace a microfiber cloth for cleaning glasses?
If you’re regularly using a microfiber cloth to clean your glasses, replace the cloth once you notice lint or dirt on it. You’ll know it’s time for a new cloth when it no longer effectively absorbs grime while you’re cleaning the lenses.
How do I clean sunglasses on the go?
If you are not able to wash your sunglasses using running water and soap, consider stashing a microfiber cloth and small spray bottle of mild degreaser (available at many eyewear providers) in your bag or car. Simply spritz the lenses and wipe them clean with a microfiber cloth.
Words by Jessica Murri