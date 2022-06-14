How to Get Sweat Stains Out of Shirts

Here’s How You Can Get Sweat Stains Out of Shirts
Worked up a sweat? Follow these steps to treat stains in your workout top.
After a grueling workout, it’s completely normal for your shirt to be drenched in sweat. And while most of that residue should come right out in the washing machine, some may stain your clothing, depending on the color and material (we’re especially looking at you, white cotton t-shirts).
Luckily, removing a sweat stain from your shirt doesn’t have to be challenging. In fact, much of the following advice can be applied to most stains — whether it’s a sweat stain from doing a HIIT workout or an accidental stain that happens when you sip coffee from a to-go cup without a securely fastened lid.
How to Remove Sweat Stains From Workout Clothes
No matter what caused the stain, you can follow this general advice to remove it.
- According to the American Cleaning Institute, you should deal with the stain as soon as you can. The less time a stain is allowed to set in, the simpler it will be to remove. Remember, fresh stains are easier to remove if they’re less than 24 hours old.
- Check the label for the clothing maker’s instructions for fabric care. For a tough-to-get-out sweat stain, you might need to wash the clothing in the warmest water that’s safe for the fabric.
- Before washing the stained item, treat the stain with a stain removal product, and then let that pretreatment soak in.
- Choose the recommended water temperature for the detergent and stain removal product that you use. Hot water should be between 120-140 degrees Fahrenheit, warm water between 85-105 degrees Fahrenheit, and cold water between 65-75 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Don’t wash the garment if the label recommends that you should dry-clean it.
- Don’t put the shirt in the dryer unless the stain is gone. If it’s not gone, repeat the recommended steps for stain removal.
How to Get Sweat Stains Out of White Shirts
White shirts typically need special treatment when it comes to getting rid of sweat stains. If you’re trying to remove a sweat stain from the underarm area of a white shirt, rub liquid enzyme detergent on that area. The enzyme in the detergent will help break up the proteins in your sweat. Let the shirt sit for 15 minutes, and then wash it.
What if the stain is especially tricky to get out? Try adding a stain-removing product to your load of laundry or using fabric-safe bleach.
It’s best to wash the stained white shirt and other white garments separately from colored garments in the hottest water that won’t harm the clothing. If sweat has discolored a garment, try putting a few drops of ammonia on a new stain or a few drops of white vinegar on an old stain.
What If the Odor Lingers?
Perspiration odor may cling to garments even after you’ve washed them. If that happens, soak the shirt or other item of clothing overnight in warm water containing three or four tablespoons of salt for each quart of warm water, and then rinse the garment thoroughly.
If the odor still remains, pretreat the area where the stain was with liquid detergent, let the garment sit for 30 minutes and then wash it.
How to Avoid Sweat Stains
There are a few ways you can prevent getting major sweat stains on your shirt. Consider the following:
Wear an antiperspirant deodorant. This helps stop sweat stains from developing in the first place.
Buy workout garments and other clothes geared toward wicking away sweat from your body. Moisture-wicking fabrics can keep you cool and dry no matter how much you sweat. Ideal moisture-wicking fabrics include polyester, polypropylene and nylon.
Double up on shirts. Consider wearing one shirt beneath another shirt, which allows the sweat to be absorbed before it stains the outer shirt. Ideally, the shirt closest to your skin should be a base layer shirt that fits snuggly but is breathable and wicks away sweat.
Stay away from cotton. Cotton tends to absorb sweat, making you uncomfortable and making it more likely that stains will show up.