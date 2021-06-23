Finding Your Truest Self on 8 Wheels 

Is roller skating making a comeback? Ask this posse of fierce skaters — who’ve been rexing, dipping and spinning in Long Beach, California, for years — and they’ll tell you that the sport never went away. It’s just that the current global crisis made more people take notice. “With only outdoor sports being allowed, a lot of people looked into it to have a chance to learn something new, get outside or find the freedom they couldn’t have during lockdown,” says Kiana, who regularly meets up with this pack of athletes to collectively push the boundaries of their sport (and style). Because many roller rinks and indoor venues have been closed, this skate team took to the streets and their very own rainbow-adorned backyard ramp.



But the backyards and side streets where the group of friends regularly rolls represent only a fraction of their reach. Online, their community has grown to include roller skaters from all over the world. Through video calls and social media they stay connected, learn new tricks, improve moves and support one another with a mission to promote body and gender positivity, inclusivity and confidence, across continents and oceans. For all of them, the sport is a safe haven for people who feel they don’t represent the traditional definition of what it means to be or look like an athlete. “I can love on other skaters by encouraging them and cheering them on,” says one skater, Jes. “Showing love is showing inclusion — heart and arms open wide allow for people to feel welcomed.” A few in the group say they have childhood memories of being humiliated after wiping out on roller skates, but their adult return to wheels has helped sweep those days of trauma away. “Instead of getting laughed at, I get cheered on,” Jes says.