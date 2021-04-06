How to Build a Healthy Relationship With Food, According to Dietitian Reshaunda Thornton

According to rogue dietitian Reshaunda Thornton, we’re all in a relationship with food, till death do us part. It’s just a question of whether we’re willing to work to make that relationship happy and sustainable, or whether we’re content to keep arguing at every meal. On this episode of “Trained,” the nutrition expert and host of “The Dietitian Against Diets” sits down with Nike senior director of performance Ryan Flaherty to dish on how food relationships go wrong and what we can do to get them back on track. She digs into the reasons we resort to restrictive eating, why it almost never works, and how we can reorder our thinking to honor ourselves with healthy meals — including big plates of nachos, hold the shame.