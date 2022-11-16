Keep Kids Cozy in These Nike Fleece Jackets
Buying Guide
With heat-retaining technology and ultra-soft fabric, Nike fleece jackets for kids are technical, durable and comfortable.
The best fleece jackets for kids keep them warm at school, during sports practice and around the house. With heat-retaining technology and ultra-soft fabric, Nike fleece jackets are functional and durable, meaning they’ll hold up season after season.
From athletic zip-ups to plush pullovers, shop now for fleece jackets made for kids ages 3 to 15.
(Related: 14 Back-to-School Clothing Essentials for Kids of All Ages)
The Best Nike Fleece Jackets for Kids
1.Nike ACG Fleece Jackets
All Conditions Gear, otherwise known as ACG, is made for playing outdoors. The Nike Therma-FIT technology in these fleece jackets helps regulate body temperature, meaning kids can jump, run and play on the playground, at a campsite or on the trail while avoiding catching a chill.
Plentiful pockets and easy-to-use zippers boost the functionality of these jackets. Ripstop fabric on the elbows and other high wear-and-tear areas increase durability. While these fleece jackets are comfortable and capable, they also take note from streetwear trends — making them work just as well for school days.
2.Nike Sportswear Fleece Jackets
The casual, athletic-inspired designs of Nike Sportswear make these fleece jackets ideal for soccer practice, dance class or recess.
The jackets in this collection have a relaxed fit and fuzzy, fleece lining. Club Fleece is cozy for everyday wear, while Tech Fleece has moisture-wicking properties for when movement heats up the body. The classic Swoosh design doesn’t go out of style, meaning kids can wear them year after year.
(Related: Shop These Nike Gift Ideas for Kids)
3.Nike Tech Fleece
Nike Tech Fleece is all things cozy. The knit material is warm, lightweight and soft against the skin. Breathable, moisture-wicking fabric makes these jackets ideal for activities and sports that work up a sweat.
Because the fabric isn’t bulky, a Tech Fleece jacket is ideal for layering. Kids can wear it on its own on cool, crisp days or fit it under a dense coat in frigid temperatures. Some of the zip-up hoodies feature pockets on the chest or arm for small essentials, while others keep it simple with a kangaroo-style front pocket.
4.Nike Therma-FIT
For cold days, Nike Therma-FIT fleece jackets let the kid in your life keep playing outside. This advanced technology is specially designed for cold-weather activities when you need to regulate body temperature, prevent moisture build-up and stay warm in chilly temperatures.
These fleece jackets perform well during camping trips, on the football field or while walking to the school bus. Choose between zip-up and hoodie options to keep your little one warm.
(Related: The Best Nike Jackets for Kids)
Words by Hannah Singleton