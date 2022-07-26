The Best Back to School Nike Clothes for Kids: Little Kids, Big Kids and Pre-Teens
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Shop the best Nike back-to-school clothes for little kids, big kids and pre-teens — hoodies, joggers, tees, sneakers and more.
The start of a new school year can be an exciting time for kids, but it can be stressful for the adults in charge of getting their back-to-school clothes together. Whether you’re helping a kindergartener pick out new sneakers, a bigger kid level up their style or a pre-teen shop for their very specific wants, this guide has you covered. Shop back to school Nike outfits for kids, from head-to-toe, organized by age group.
Quick Takeaways
- Nike offers recommendations for three groups: little kids (sizes 4T to 7), big kids (sizes XS to XL) and pre-teens.
- Key apparel picks include hoodies, joggers, tees, track jackets and more.
- Footwear picks span Air Force 1, Air Max, Dunk and Pegasus silhouettes.
- Dri-FIT options are available across all groups for active school days.
- The pre-teen section covers performance-ready styles built for the athlete in between childhood and teenage years.
- Shop by group below, or browse the full Nike kids collection.
Back to School Essentials for Little Kids (Sizes 4T to 7)
1. Nike Little Kids’ T-Shirt
When it comes to back-to-school basics, you can never have too many tees. Look for soft cotton blends for everyday wear, or for particularly active days, opt for a Nike Dri-FIT T-shirt. This lightweight fabric is designed to wick moisture away from the skin, so it’ll help keep kids cool and dry if they’re running around on a hot day.
2. Nike Little Kids’ Dress
If you can picture the kid in your life twirling, sprinting and jumping on the first day, they may want back-to-school clothes that are comfortable, stretchy and flowy. Enter: Nike Little Kids’ Dress with soft fabric and a roomy cut. Consider pairing a dress with shorts or tights if a child wants more coverage — and style.
3. Nike Little Kids’ Joggers
Keep the little one in your life warm and cozy with Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Little Kids’ Joggers. While the no-fuss design is ideal for staying comfortable, the super-soft fuzz on the inside is perfect for lounging at home on the weekends, too.
4. Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Little Kids' Pullover Hoodie
The Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Little Kids’ Pullover Hoodie is designed for comfort, with brushed fleece for softness and warmth and a loose, roomy fit. Don’t be surprised if the kid never wants to take it off.
5. Nike Sportswear Little Kids’ Puffer Jacket
On those days when snow or rain is in the forecast, little kids need to head to school bundled up in a water-resistant, well-insulated coat that isn’t too bulky. The Nike Sportswear Little Kids’ Puffer Jacket contains synthetic-fill insulation to hold in heat, while the outer layer deflects moisture for a dry, comfortable fit.
7 Back to School Shopping Essentials for Big Kids (Sizes XS–XL)
1. Nike Denim Pants
Nike denim pants are back-to-school essentials for a couple of reasons. First, they’re designed to feel comfortable and stretchy like a pair of athletic pants, but they offer a more tailored fit than a pair of gym sweats. Second, they’re practical. Many come with zippered pockets and an elastic waistband with a drawcord for a more customized fit. For example, Nike denim pants come with cargo pockets and the fit tapers toward the ankles for a clean look so kids can show off their favorite kicks.
2. Nike Sportswear Big Kids’ Fleece Sweatpants
When temperatures dip and kids need something warm, look for a pair of fleece-lined Nike Sportswear sweatpants, which are sure to help kids stay toasty at recess. Some styles feature a flare-leg design for kids who love the trend, while others are more fitted around the ankles.
3. Nike Sportswear Big Kids’ Track Jacket
If the kid you’re shopping with loves a matching set or just wants a track jacket solo, this will be a comfy add-on to their school wardrobe. With a soft and relaxed look that feels put together at the same time, there’s a reason track jackets have been a Nike signature for decades. And they’re versatile — ideal for everyday wear or warming up before a game.
4. Nike Sportswear Big Kids’ Tracksuit
Like a set of freshly sharpened pencils and backpack, a Nike kids hoodie is a must-have for going back to school. Kids can layer a soft, fleece Nike Sportswear Pullover Hoodie with a jacket on cold days or slip it off and tie it around their waist if temperatures warm up in the afternoon.
5. Nike Big Kids’ Air Force 1s
With dozens of colorways and designs for kids, including low-top, mid-top and high-top styles, you can’t go wrong with a Nike Air Force 1. For a more classic look, go for the all-white low-tops, or try something of-the-moment to show off their style. Nike shoe sizes for big kids run from 3.5Y to 7Y. For kids who have outgrown those sizes, check out Nike Air Force 1s for adults.
6. Nike Sportswear Tee
A tee is where your big kid can really let their personality shine. Bold graphics, fun prints, and soft fabric make these an everyday pick with attitude. Let them build an entire Nike outfit around the tee that best shows off their style.
Back to School Essentials for Pre-Teens
Pre-teens need more than just the basics. They’re finding their style, and their back-to-school clothes should reflect that. These picks blend performance and style, with options that work from the classroom to practice without missing a beat.
1. Nike Studio Fleece Crew
For the pre-teen who wants to show off their style, a colorful Studio Fleece Crew sweatshirt is just the option for them to mix and match. Layer a polo or jersey underneath and let the collar pop out, or wear it solo. It’s up to them how to style their Nike clothes for pre-teens.
2. Nike Sweater Tank
Equal parts comfort and style, the sweater tank is an iconic piece of their almost-a-teenager uniform. Let it serve as a base layer for early morning classes or sports practice. They can finish the look with a hoodie, track jacket or long-sleeve tee on top.
3. Nike Sportswear Skort
Your pre-teen doesn’t have to be heading to the tennis court or golf green to throw on a skort. These soft, stretchy bottoms have all the comfort of shorts, while adding a more fashion-forward touch. If your pre-teen has been experimenting with their personal style, refresh their back-to-school look with a skort they’ll want to wear Monday through Friday.
4. Air Zoom Pegasus
With the life of a pre-teen often feeling like it's on overdrive, they need a pair of shoes that can get them from class to practice to after-school hangs unscathed. Consider the Air Zoom Pegasus as one of the best Nike shoes for back to school, as it’s built to serve them in motion. The lightweight foam and springy air unit keep them comfortable on their feet.
5. Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Jogger
Before you know it, summer weather will be over, so while you do your back-to-school shopping, stock up on cool-weather staples for your pre-teen, like a light pair of Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Joggers. Designed to be smooth yet soft, they’ll keep your kid comfortable and looking cool.
6. Nike Sportswear Tee
These days, they may ask you to drop them off down the block, but you’ll earn major cool points with your pre-teen if you let them pick out a Nike Sportswear Tee that shows off their personal style. Whether it’s bold and graphic or something more low-key, they’ll have something comfortable and durable to wear all day long. (You may even want to buy them in bulk).
FAQs
What should kids wear for back to school?
Back-to-school clothes should be comfortable enough to get them from the start of their day through the final bell. Look for durable or soft materials, while letting your kid or pre-teen show off a bit of their style.
What Nike shoes are best for back to school?
The best Nike shoes for back to school include sneakers like Air Force 1s, Nike Pegasus, and the Air Max 95. They’re fashion-forward yet durable enough to get kids through hours on their feet.
What Nike clothes are good for active kids at school?
For active kids, the best back-to-school clothes are ones they can get dirty in. A cotton Nike Sportswear Tee or a pair of Tech Fleece Joggers will stand up to a full day of activities and can be thrown in the wash afterward.
What's the difference between big kids and little kids Nike sizing?
Nike clothes for little kids will be listed in sizes 4T to 7. Big kids’ sizes run from XS to XL.
What Nike styles are best for pre-teens?
For pre-teens, the best Nike clothes are styles that work with their busy schedules, from getting dressed in the morning through extracurriculars. Look for styles that let them show off a bit of personality, while still being tough enough to meet their needs. That means tops like the Mavn Dri-FIT top or Nike Sportswear tee, bottoms like Nike Tech Fleece Jogger, along with footwear like Nike Rift and Air Zoom Pegasus.
Are Nike Dri-FIT clothes good for school?
Nike Dri-FIT clothes are great for school, as they will keep kids comfortable thanks to a smooth, stretchy feel and easy-drying ability.
What Nike hoodies are best for back to school?
Any Nike hoodie is great for back to school, but you can look at favorite styles like the Nike Sportswear Club Fleece and the Tech Fleece if you want something you know they’ll love.
How do I choose between Nike joggers and track pants for school?
If you’re deciding between Nike joggers and track pants, you can’t go wrong with either choice. Both offer soft, comfortable designs for your kid to wear to school. If you want to prioritize warmth, Tech Fleece joggers are a great choice. For a durable option they can wear all day, track pants will meet all their needs.