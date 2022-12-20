The Best Nike Sweatpants for Girls
Buying Guide
Roll up to a playdate, school, or sport practice in these top picks by Nike.
When shopping for girls’ sweatpants, it’s important to look for options that are cozy and complement their blossoming style. These sweatpants are designed to move with young children, whether they’re heading to school, gearing up for sports practice, or going on a playdate — all while keeping them warm and comfortable. From fleece pants to joggers, here are the best Nike sweatpants for girls.
Best Nike Sweatpants for Girls
1. Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Pants
With a classic jogger silhouette, the Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Pants boast versatility and comfort. Several styles within the collection are made with French terry fabric, instilling that smooth, soft feel on the outside. All of these pants are largely made of cotton, though, and feature an elastic waistband, ribbed ankle cuffs, and pockets.
The girls’ sweatpants also come in several colors, including neutrals like black, gray, and sand, plus soft pink and faded rust shade, too. And, they’re designed for a snug fit with just enough stretch to keep up with active kids.
If you’re on the hunt for a pair of sweatpants for toddlers and little kids, the Nike Sportswear Playlist Fleece Joggers are — you guessed it — insulated with fleece, and designed for kids ages 2-7. With their slightly oversized fit and elastic, drawstring waistband, these pants are engineered to grow (and move) with the child. Complete the fit with the matching Nike Icon Fleece Hoodie.
2. Nike Sportswear Tracksuits
The Nike Sportswear Big Kids' High-Waisted Tracksuit is not only sharp but also functional — the set can be worn during play or doing homework. Available in black, light smoke grey, and canyon rust, this adorable tracksuit has a vintage feel with the high-waist fit. Yet, it's modern with its cropped zip-up jacket and Nike-branded trim along the sleeves and legs. The set is made from a polyester knit fabric so kiddos remain warm and comfortable.
(Related: The Best Nike Running Shoes for Kids)
3. Nike Kids’ ACG Pants
Designed for exploring and playing in nature, the Nike Kids’ ACG Clothing collection comes in several styles, including sweatpant-like options as well as leggings and overalls. Constructed from
(Related: Keep Kids Cozy in These Nike Fleece Jackets)
Words by Jessie Quinn