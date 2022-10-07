Nike Yoga

THE POWER OF YOGA

We’re all craving something: stillness, movement, or even just connecting with a couple of new faces. This is the place where you find that. A place where everyone is welcomed, supported and encouraged to reach just a little further.

Nike Infinalon: Next Level Comfort

Looking for comfort that lasts? We got that. Buttery soft fabric? Check! How about a fit that doesn't hold you back? Say less. See how Nike Infinalon delivers all that and more.

Shop

A New Way to Flow

Nike Yoga

Sound & Flow Album

Let the music guide your next flow. Literally.

A New Way to Flow

Nike Yoga

Sound & Flow Album

Let the music guide your next flow. Literally.

New Music Video: tidal and marigold

Move to the beat of Sound & Flow’s exclusive single.

Nike Yoga

Flow to the Music

Move with Fabian as he guides you through a yoga workout set to our Sound & Flow album.

Practice

Tips from the Best

Fuel your mind with holistic tips from some of the world’s best trainers—whether you’re looking to strengthen your mindset, get better sleep, improve your diet, and more.

View All
Nike Yoga

Trained Podcast

Learn from athletes, researchers, best-selling authors, and more in this podcast hosted by Nike’s Ryan Flaherty—personal trainer for some of the world’s top athletes—on ways to be your best in your training and beyond.

Listen
Nike Yoga

Trained Podcast

Learn from athletes, researchers, best-selling authors, and more in this podcast hosted by Nike’s Ryan Flaherty—personal trainer for some of the world’s top athletes—on ways to be your best in your training and beyond.

Listen